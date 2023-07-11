Busch Light agrees to multi-year deal with Ross Chastain

Anheuser-Busch has sponsored Kevin Harvick since 2011, originally with Budweiser and then switching to Busch Light after the 2015 season. The NASCAR veteran is set to retire from competition at the end of the 2023 season, leaving Busch to look for a new representative in the top level of NASCAR.

The company has been in the sport for over 40 years, and Busch Light is recognized as the official beer of NASCAR. Along with their commitment to Harvick, they also sponsor the weekly Pole Award and the pre-season Clash race.

“With our longstanding commitment to NASCAR, we’ve activated many different types of programs with our sponsorship throughout the years, and we’re thrilled to team up with Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain to continue finding compelling, creative ways to bring 21+ fans, NASCAR enthusiasts and Busch Light consumers closer to the sport they love,” said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch. “Our goal is to showcase the things 21+ fans love while enjoying their favorite sport and favorite beer, and we can’t wait to do this along with Trackhouse Racing and Ross as they join the Busch Light family!”

Chastain has made headlines constantly over the past two seasons. In 2022, he won two races and ended the year as the championship runner-up. His aggressive style of racing also made him a few enemies on the track. But all that pales in comparison to what he did at Martinsville, throwing the car into the wall while full-throttle in order to pass five cars and escape playoff elimination. The move went viral and was viewed over 100 million times across social media.

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro launches his car into the wall to speed around Turn 4 to pass Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Chastain has spent the entirety of the 2023 season inside the top-ten in points, leading the regular season championship for several races as well. He earned his third career win and his first of the year at Nashville in June, locking himself into the playoffs.

His success aside, the fact that he is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer seems to be an important factor in Busch Light's decision to partner with him as well.

“On the farm in Alva, Florida, Busch Light has always been the beer of choice for all of our celebrations, and now that they are right by my side as my sponsor - it’s a dream come true,” said Chastain. “This sponsorship means so much to me as the brand not only supports NASCAR, but also places value and extends their support to communities that are close to my heart -- the humble, hard-working people across the U.S. who enjoy cracking a cold one after an honest day’s work.”

Added Trackhouse team founder and owner Justin Marks: “Ross has already accomplished so much in his career and we’re so proud that an iconic brand like Busch Light sees his commitment not only to the sport, but to his fans. Being sponsored by the official beer of NASCAR is such an honor and we can’t wait to see what Ross and Busch Light accomplish together in 2024 and beyond.

"It has been Trackhouse’s goal from day one to build something special and different. Something that resonates with the fans and partners in NASCAR. For Busch Light to recognize this and commit to the vision is both humbling and inspiring as we continue to write a special chapter in the history of this sport.”

It's unclear how many races Busch Light will serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro. Chastain currently has sponsorship from Worldwide Express, Kubota, Moose Fraternity, Kubota, Jockey, and AdventHealth.