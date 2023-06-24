Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

Competing at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, the hometown track of his Trackhouse Racing team, Chastain earned the top starting position for Sunday’s race as his final challenger, Bubba Wallace, spun out while making his attempt.

Chastain’s average lap speed of 160.687 mph ended up easily topping Tyler Reddick (159.573 mph), which gave Chastain his first pole in 168 races and first for the Trackhouse organization.

“It’s so much bigger than just one race or getting the first pit stall,” an emotional Chastain said. “This is where Trackhouse was born and started on Broadway.

“There’s just been so much agony in qualifying my entire life. I’ve always left time out there (on qualifying attempts). There’s just been so much personal frustration with myself over the years in over a decade in this sport in trying to qualify better.

“It’s awesome for the team and just a lot of personal validation in the things we’re doing right.”

Justin Haley ended up third-fastest, Joey Logano – the only Ford driver in the top 10 – was fourth and William Byron was fifth. Martin Truex Jr. will line up sixth, Kyle Larson seventh and Denny Hamlin eighth.

Wallace did not appear to suffer any damage to his No. 23XI Racing Toyota after his spin and still registered the ninth-best speed.

As he was about to take the green flag on his qualifying lap, Chastain’s Trackhouse teammate, Daniel Suarez, wrecked off Turn 4 and did heavy damage to his No. 99 Chevrolet.

He will get credited with the 10th-place starting position but will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field after moving to a backup car.

Round 1 / Group A

Trackhouse Racing led the way in the first group with Suarez posting the fastest average lap speed at 160.806 mph.

His teammate, Chastain, came in right behind him at 160.650 mph with Reddick – who was fastest in practice on Friday – third (160.563 mph).

Also advancing to the final round were Haley and Larson.

Among those who failed to move on were Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher, Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick.

Round 1 / Group B

Wallace led a strong Toyota performance in Group B and led the way with an average lap speed of 160.693 mph.

Byron was second-fastest (160.542 mph) and fellow Toyota driver Truex was third (160.370 mph).

Also advancing to the final round were Hamlin and Logano.

Among those who failed to move on to the final round were A.J. Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski and LaJoie.

Corey LaJoie spun off Turn 4 and into the frontstretch grass on his qualifying lap. He did hit the wall and did some damage to his No. 7 Chevrolet, which will require repairs.