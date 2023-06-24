Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville
Timing was everything for Ross Chastain’s first career pole in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Competing at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, the hometown track of his Trackhouse Racing team, Chastain earned the top starting position for Sunday’s race as his final challenger, Bubba Wallace, spun out while making his attempt.
Chastain’s average lap speed of 160.687 mph ended up easily topping Tyler Reddick (159.573 mph), which gave Chastain his first pole in 168 races and first for the Trackhouse organization.
“It’s so much bigger than just one race or getting the first pit stall,” an emotional Chastain said. “This is where Trackhouse was born and started on Broadway.
“There’s just been so much agony in qualifying my entire life. I’ve always left time out there (on qualifying attempts). There’s just been so much personal frustration with myself over the years in over a decade in this sport in trying to qualify better.
“It’s awesome for the team and just a lot of personal validation in the things we’re doing right.”
Justin Haley ended up third-fastest, Joey Logano – the only Ford driver in the top 10 – was fourth and William Byron was fifth. Martin Truex Jr. will line up sixth, Kyle Larson seventh and Denny Hamlin eighth.
Wallace did not appear to suffer any damage to his No. 23XI Racing Toyota after his spin and still registered the ninth-best speed.
As he was about to take the green flag on his qualifying lap, Chastain’s Trackhouse teammate, Daniel Suarez, wrecked off Turn 4 and did heavy damage to his No. 99 Chevrolet.
He will get credited with the 10th-place starting position but will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field after moving to a backup car.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|1
|29.797
|160.687
|2
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|1
|30.005
|0.208
|0.208
|159.573
|3
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|1
|30.008
|0.211
|0.003
|159.557
|4
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|1
|30.016
|0.219
|0.008
|159.515
|5
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|1
|30.038
|0.241
|0.022
|159.398
|6
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|1
|30.039
|0.242
|0.001
|159.393
|7
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|1
|30.051
|0.254
|0.012
|159.329
|8
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|1
|30.315
|0.518
|0.264
|157.942
|9
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|1
|37.269
|7.472
|6.954
|128.471
|10
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
Round 1 / Group A
Trackhouse Racing led the way in the first group with Suarez posting the fastest average lap speed at 160.806 mph.
His teammate, Chastain, came in right behind him at 160.650 mph with Reddick – who was fastest in practice on Friday – third (160.563 mph).
Also advancing to the final round were Haley and Larson.
Among those who failed to move on were Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher, Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|1
|29.775
|160.806
|2
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|1
|29.804
|0.029
|0.029
|160.650
|3
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|1
|29.820
|0.045
|0.016
|160.563
|4
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|1
|29.918
|0.143
|0.098
|160.037
|5
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|1
|29.940
|0.165
|0.022
|159.920
|6
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|1
|29.943
|0.168
|0.003
|159.904
|7
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|1
|29.945
|0.170
|0.002
|159.893
|8
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|1
|29.965
|0.190
|0.020
|159.786
|9
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|1
|29.995
|0.220
|0.030
|159.627
|10
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|1
|30.027
|0.252
|0.032
|159.456
|11
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|1
|30.030
|0.255
|0.003
|159.441
|12
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|1
|30.148
|0.373
|0.118
|158.817
|13
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|1
|30.156
|0.381
|0.008
|158.774
|14
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|1
|30.257
|0.482
|0.101
|158.244
|15
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|1
|30.275
|0.500
|0.018
|158.150
|16
|15
|Brennan Poole
|Ford
|1
|30.544
|0.769
|0.269
|156.757
|17
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|1
|30.695
|0.920
|0.151
|155.986
|18
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|1
|30.728
|0.953
|0.033
|155.819
Round 1 / Group B
Wallace led a strong Toyota performance in Group B and led the way with an average lap speed of 160.693 mph.
Byron was second-fastest (160.542 mph) and fellow Toyota driver Truex was third (160.370 mph).
Also advancing to the final round were Hamlin and Logano.
Among those who failed to move on to the final round were A.J. Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski and LaJoie.
Corey LaJoie spun off Turn 4 and into the frontstretch grass on his qualifying lap. He did hit the wall and did some damage to his No. 7 Chevrolet, which will require repairs.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|1
|29.796
|160.693
|2
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|1
|29.824
|0.028
|0.028
|160.542
|3
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|1
|29.856
|0.060
|0.032
|160.370
|4
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|1
|29.891
|0.095
|0.035
|160.182
|5
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|1
|29.897
|0.101
|0.006
|160.150
|6
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|1
|29.993
|0.197
|0.096
|159.637
|7
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|1
|30.020
|0.224
|0.027
|159.494
|8
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|1
|30.042
|0.246
|0.022
|159.377
|9
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|1
|30.060
|0.264
|0.018
|159.281
|10
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|1
|30.096
|0.300
|0.036
|159.091
|11
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|1
|30.130
|0.334
|0.034
|158.911
|12
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|1
|30.165
|0.369
|0.035
|158.727
|13
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|1
|30.182
|0.386
|0.017
|158.638
|14
|51
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|1
|30.397
|0.601
|0.215
|157.516
|15
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|1
|30.480
|0.684
|0.083
|157.087
|16
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|1
|30.512
|0.716
|0.032
|156.922
|17
|78
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|1
|31.390
|1.594
|0.878
|152.533
|18
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
Related video
Ross Chastain looking to "wreck less and win more"
Ross Chastain looking to "wreck less and win more" Ross Chastain looking to "wreck less and win more"
No NASCAR penalties to come from Kansas pit road fight
No NASCAR penalties to come from Kansas pit road fight No NASCAR penalties to come from Kansas pit road fight
Hamlin and Kansas provided a captivating day of NASCAR racing
Hamlin and Kansas provided a captivating day of NASCAR racing Hamlin and Kansas provided a captivating day of NASCAR racing
Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR
Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR Van Gisbergen not underestimating NASCAR
Suarez may face NASCAR penalty for post-race incident at COTA
Suarez may face NASCAR penalty for post-race incident at COTA Suarez may face NASCAR penalty for post-race incident at COTA
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR
Latest news
Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach
Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach
Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun"
Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun" Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun"
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW
IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW
Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya
Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya Ogier: "I've rarely had to fight like this" for WRC victory in Kenya
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.