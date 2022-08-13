Ross Chastain tops NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond

Listen to this article

Whether due to weather conditions or rubber built up on the track – or both – The top five overall fastest average lap speeds on Saturday came from the 20-minute Group A session.

Chastain topped Group A with an average lap speed of 117.513 mph.

Tyler Reddick was second, Austin Cindric third, Aric Almirola fourth and Martin Truex Jr. fifth.

Joey Logano was fastest in Group B but his speed of 115.488 mph ranked just 13th overall.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Chastain had the fastest average speed (115.419 mph). Almirola and Chase Elliott were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group B

Logano topped the second 20-minute session with an average speed of 115.488 mph. He also ran the most laps in the session (47).

Alex Bowman was second-fastest (115.384 mph) and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson was third (115.177 mph).

Last weekend’s race winner, Kevin Harvick, was fourth and William Byron rounded out the top-five.

Group A

Chastain ended up fastest in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 117.513 mph.

Reddick was second-fastest (117.065 mph) and Cindric was third (116.948 mph). Almirola and Truex rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents during the session. Harrison Burton completed the most laps (47).