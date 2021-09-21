Tickets Subscribe
Previous / 'Disappointed' Almirola among the four eliminated from playoffs
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Roush Fenway unveils one of Brad Keselowski's 2022 NASCAR sponsors

By:

Roush Fenway Racing announced the addition of a new sponsor to its organization on Tuesday – one that will also serve as a primary for new owner/driver Brad Keselowski in 2022.

Roush Fenway unveils one of Brad Keselowski's 2022 NASCAR sponsors

Violet Defense – an Orlando (Fla.)-based germ-killing company with UV technology – has entered into a multi-year partnership with RFR.

As part of the deal that runs through the 2023 season, Violet Defense will kick off its new relationship by serving as the primary partner for a combined four races in the remaining 2021 season on both Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher’s Ford Mustangs.

For the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Violet Defense will be featured on the No. 6 car for multiple races, which will be driven by new owner/driver Keselowski.

In July, Roush confirmed Motorsport.com’s report in May that Keselowski, 37, would join the organization in 2022 as a co-owner and driver.

“We are excited to be supporting the Roush Fenway team, both on and off the track,” said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense. “It is our goal to continue to find new and innovative ways to deploy our UV disinfection solutions to help keep the athletes and staff healthy and at the top of their game.

“And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of Brad’s inaugural season with the team, and look forward to the energy around his arrival.”

As part of the partnership, Violet Defense will also identify opportunities to protect the Roush Fenway team with its UV disinfection technology, both at the track and at its headquarters operations in Concord, N.C.

“Their expertise as a company is a perfect fit for us on the track and off, and their services are especially critical during times like these,” said RFR president Steve Newmark.

“Their messaging and branding will undoubtedly stand out at their upcoming races, and we look forward to working with their team this fall and for years to come.”

The brand makes its debut at this weekend’s race at Las Vegas on Buescher’s No. 17 Ford and the following weekend at Talladega, Ala. Newman will carry Violet Defense livery for the first time at Texas on Oct. 17, and again a week later at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 24.

'Disappointed' Almirola among the four eliminated from playoffs

'Disappointed' Almirola among the four eliminated from playoffs
Roush Fenway unveils one of Brad Keselowski's 2022 NASCAR sponsors
Roush Fenway unveils one of Brad Keselowski's 2022 NASCAR sponsors

'Disappointed' Almirola among the four eliminated from playoffs
'Disappointed' Almirola among the four eliminated from playoffs

Harvick says Elliott 'temper tantrum' cost him Bristol NASCAR win
Harvick says Elliott 'temper tantrum' cost him Bristol NASCAR win

Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle
Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture entering Bristol
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture entering Bristol

