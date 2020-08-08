Both Roush Fenway cars penalized prior to Michigan Cup race
Both Roush Fenway Racing Cup Series cars were penalized prior to the start of Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.
During pre-race inspection, NASCAR confiscated the spoilers off drivers Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher for violation of rule 20.4.12.b – except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer.
Both teams were assessed the following penalties – loss of 20 owner and driver points, $25,000 fine and both cars must start from the rear of the field.
Newman was scheduled to start 13th and Buescher 22nd following a random draw this week.
Saturday’s race at Michigan is the first of a doubleheader. The second race is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
Aside from starting in the rear, the penalties assessed Saturday can be appealed.
