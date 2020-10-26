NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Monday Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Rudy Fugle named Byron's 2021 NASCAR Cup Series crew chief

shares
comments
Rudy Fugle named Byron's 2021 NASCAR Cup Series crew chief
By:

Rudy Fugle will take the place of Chad Knaus atop the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports pit box with driver William Byron in 2021.

Rudy Fugle
Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Rudy Fugle
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hertz
Race winner William Byron, Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota
#24: William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota and crew chief Rudy Fugle
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty Univeristy
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta

Knaus, who was recently promoted to vice president of competition at HMS, will step off the pit box after a wildly successful career that includes seven championships and over 80 race wins.

Read Also:

His replacement will be 36-year-old Rudy Fugle, who's resume is an impressive one as well. He has led Kyle Busch Motorsports to two driver and five owner titles, winning 28 races for the second-most all-time. 

Fugle has worked with Byron previously in 2016, leading him to seven Truck wins at KBM. Kyle Busch, Greg Biffle, Christopher Bell, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson have all won with Fugle calling the shots.

“We’re pleased to welcome Rudy,” said Jeff Andrews, general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “His teams have consistently performed at a championship level for many years. We believe he’s an excellent fit for our culture and will mesh extremely well with our other crew chiefs and competition personnel. In addition, Rudy and William have proven to be a successful combination with a high level of communication and trust in one another.”

The Livonia, New York native achieved a mechanical engineering degree from the University of North Carolina. Before KBM, he worked with Germain Racing and Robert Yates Racing.

With KBM, he has won truck races with six different drivers: Byron, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Erik Jones, Greg Biffle, and Noah Gragson.

“The opportunity to join Hendrick Motorsports is incredible for me and my family,” Fugle said. “The No. 24 has always been one of the premier teams in racing. We have the owner, the driver, the people and the resources to continue that tradition. William is a great talent, and we have a very strong working relationship. I’m confident in what this team can accomplish and look forward to the challenge of competing at the Cup level."

Byron is excited to reunite with his former crew chief, saying in a statement released Monday: “I’m excited to work with Rudy again,” Byron said. “We have a great team in place, and I know he will be the right leader to keep moving us forward. I’ve seen first-hand what he’s capable of, his competitive nature and the high standards he has. With Rudy, I believe we’ll have a chance to win every single time we go to the racetrack, which is what both of us expect.”

Related video

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain

Previous article

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers William Byron
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Red Bull insists Albon will see out 2020 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull insists Albon will see out 2020 F1 season

Mercedes explains set-up call key to Hamilton's Portimao win
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains set-up call key to Hamilton's Portimao win

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

Racing Point slams Perez's double reprimand in Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point slams Perez's double reprimand in Portugal

Heinemeier Hansson: 'Fake silvers' forced WEC exit
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Heinemeier Hansson: 'Fake silvers' forced WEC exit

Latest news

Rudy Fugle named Byron's 2021 NASCAR Cup Series crew chief
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Rudy Fugle named Byron's 2021 NASCAR Cup Series crew chief

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain

Truex penalized, crew chief ejected after Texas inspection issue
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Truex penalized, crew chief ejected after Texas inspection issue

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

2
Formula 1

Racing Point slams Perez's double reprimand in Portugal

36m
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain

4
Formula 1

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

5
Formula 1

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed

Latest news

Rudy Fugle named Byron's 2021 NASCAR Cup Series crew chief
NAS

Rudy Fugle named Byron's 2021 NASCAR Cup Series crew chief

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain
NAS

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas postponed due to rain

Truex penalized, crew chief ejected after Texas inspection issue
NAS

Truex penalized, crew chief ejected after Texas inspection issue

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?

Go Fas Racing to scale back NASCAR operation in 2021
NAS

Go Fas Racing to scale back NASCAR operation in 2021

Latest videos

Preview Show: Potential bubble breakouts at Texas Motor Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Preview Show: Potential bubble breakouts at Texas Motor Speedway

Parker Kligerman explains a lap around Texas on iRacing 07:37:30
NASCAR Cup

Parker Kligerman explains a lap around Texas on iRacing

Jordan, Hamlin reveal team name and car number for 2021 00:42
NASCAR Cup

Jordan, Hamlin reveal team name and car number for 2021

Erik Jones to RPM, will drive No. 43 in 2021 00:38
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones to RPM, will drive No. 43 in 2021

Chase Briscoe moves to Cup, will drive No. 14 at SHR 00:38
NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe moves to Cup, will drive No. 14 at SHR

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.