Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Kevin Harvick's first Cup win, 20 years later
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta / Race report

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win

By:

Kyle Larson was ‘stupid fast’ but he still needed his tires to last and when they didn’t, it opened the door for Ryan Blaney to steal the Atlanta win.

Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang BodyArmor
Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang BodyArmor
Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang BodyArmor
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang BodyArmor

Larson took both stage victories and led a race-high 269 of 325 laps but a 56-lap run on tires at Atlanta Motor Speedway is pushing their limits and as the laps wound down, Blaney’s No. 12 Ford appeared to gain ground quickly.

With eight laps remaining and as Larson and Blaney both approached the lapped car of Joey Logano, Blaney dove to the inside in Turns 3 and 4 and then pulled up and in front of Larson for the lead.

Blaney’s advantage only grew after that and he eventually held off Larson by just over 2 seconds for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the 2021 season.

Blaney led 25 laps in the race, including the last nine. The only other driver with double-digit laps led in the race was Denny Hamlin (27).

The win is the eighth of Blaney’s career and first at Atlanta.

“Gosh, we had a great long run car all day. It took us a little bit to get going. I was pretty free all day, so we made a really good change to tighten me up where I needed it and it looked like Kyle was getting loose,” Blaney said.

“I’m happy it worked in our favor that there was a couple long runs at the end that kind of let us get there. He got slowed up behind some lap traffic, but I’m really proud of this whole (team). We’ve been good this year and had some bad breaks and it’s nice to close out a race like that.

“That was awesome.”

Read Also:

Blaney said thought Larson had the race in hand until the final green-pit stops.

Larson “was crazy fast there the whole race and then we started closing in. Our car got a lot better there. I think towards the end of stage two it was starting to get there and then before that

last green flag stop it really came to life and he was starting to struggle getting really free,” he said.

“I don’t know if the track changed or what, but we were just tightening it up all day. I’m happy there were a couple long runs at the end. That’s where our strong suit was and we capitalized on it.”

Alex Bowman finished third, Hamlin was fourth and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher, William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick, who rallied from a flat-tire early in the race, which put him a lap down, to finish in the top-10.

Said Larson: “I think he just a lot better there that last stage and it changed up my flow of the race a little bit. I could get out to such a good lead and I could take care of my stuff, run the bottom, where it may be slower, but I could take care of my tires.

“I hate to lead a lot of laps and lose but we had a really good car that we brought to the track. It was stupid fast.”

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead-lap cars pit with Larson holding off Blaney in a photo finish off pit road.

The race resumed on Lap 218 with Larson out front followed by Blaney, Bowman, Byron and Kyle Busch.

On Lap 220, the engine let go on Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet in Turn 4, bringing out a caution and sending his car to the garage.

 

“We got some damage there on that restart. Kyle (Busch) kind of spun his tires and then I was pushing him and Kurt (Busch) was pushing me,” Elliott said after his race was over.

“We all just really jammed together hard and ended up hurting the nose some. So, I don’t know if that had something to do with breaking the engine or not.”

All the lead-lap cars pit with Blaney the first off pit road. Kyle Busch was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 224, Blaney was followed by Larson, Bowman, Byron and Hamlin.

Larson got back around Blaney on Lap 237 to retake the lead as Blaney picked up a piece of trash on his front grille.

Truex and Byron were the first two drivers to kick off a final round of green-flag pit stops on Lap 267 to take on new tires and fuel to make it to the finish.

Daniel Suarez, who was running in the top-10, was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to make a pass-through penalty under green.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 270, Larson remained the leader with a 2.2-second lead over Blaney. Bowman was third, Hamlin fourth and Dillon fifth.

With 25 laps to go, Larson’s lead over Blaney remained stable at about 2.3 seconds. Bowman was third, Hamlin fourth and Kyle Busch ran fifth.

On Lap 317, Blaney finally worked his way around Elliott to reclaim the lead trying to deny Larson what had appeared to be an apparent victory.

Stage 2

Once again, Larson had little trouble running to a big lead and dominating on his way to the Stage 2 win. He led 178 of the first 210 laps of the race.

Blaney was second, almost 9 second behind Larson. Bowman was third, Kyle Busch fourth and Byron rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, the lead-lap cars all pit with Larson once again the first off pit road.

Ross Chastain was penalized for an uncontrolled tire during his pit stop and had to restart the race from the rear of the field.

The race returned to green on Lap 113 with Larson out front followed by Kyle Busch and Blaney.

Just after the restart, the outside lane got stacked up and Hamlin got into the back of Kurt Busch entering Turn 1 and set his No. 1 Chevrolet straight up into the wall to bring out a caution.

 

During the caution, several drivers took the opportunity to pit, including Hamlin, Suarez and Joey Logano. The race returned to green on Lap 119 with Larson still leading the way. He was followed by Blaney and Bowman.

Blaney and Larson swapped the lead on the restart but Larson quickly re-established himself in the top spot.

With 75 laps remaining in the second stage, Larson had built up a 4-second lead over Blaney as Bowman ran third.

A handful of cars headed down pit road on Lap 158 to begin a round of green-flag pit stops to allow teams to take on new tires and fuel to make it to the end of the stage.

Larson cycled back around to the lead on Lap 162 and Bowman had moved into the second spot, more than 5 seconds behind.

With 25 laps to go in the stage, Larson’s lead over Bowman had ballooned to over 8 seconds while Blaney remained in third.

Stage 1

Larson cruised to a dominating Stage 1 victory over Kyle Busch for his second stage win of the 2021 season.

Blaney was third, Kurt Busch fourth and Hamlin rounded out the top-five.

Hamlin, who started on the pole, took command early, easily leading the first 10 laps.

On Lap 11, Tyler Reddick hit the outside wall and did damage to the right-side of his No. 8 Chevrolet, but the race remained green. He was forced to pit for repairs.

On Lap 26, NASCAR displayed a competition caution to allow teams to check tire wear. All lead-lap cars pit with Larson the first off pit road.

Both Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Corey LaJoie were penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

When the race returned to green on Lap 31, Larson was followed by Hamlin, Harvick and Blaney. Harvick hit pit road before the race returned to green for a flat left-rear tire, which turned out to be caused by a broken valve stem.

With 50 laps remaining in the first stage, Larson built a 3-second lead over Hamlin with Kyle Busch in the third position.

Hamlin kicked off a round of green-flag pit stops on Lap 62 to take on new tires and fuel to make it to the finish of the stage.

Once the round of stops was completed, Larson cycled back to the lead on Lap 67. Hamlin was second, Kyle Busch third, Blaney fourth and Bowman fifth.

With 20 laps to go in the stage, Larson had built up a more than 6-second lead over Kyle Busch. Hamlin was third, Blaney fourth and Kurt Busch had moved into the top-five.

With five laps remaining, Larson had pushed his lead to more than 7.7 seconds over Kyle Busch.

Elliott had to start the race from the rear of the field due to his No. 9 Chevrolet twice failing pre-race inspection.

Timmy Hill had to start from the rear and serve a pass-through penalty once he took the green flag for failing three times. He also lost his car chief for the race.

shares
comments
Kevin Harvick's first Cup win, 20 years later

Previous article

Kevin Harvick's first Cup win, 20 years later
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Atlanta
Drivers Ryan Blaney
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

2
NASCAR Cup

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track

3
Automotive

The "Great Races": Henry Ford's Victory in 1901

4
NASCAR Cup

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news
Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win
Video Inside
NAS

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win

4m
Kevin Harvick's first Cup win, 20 years later
Video Inside
NAS

Kevin Harvick's first Cup win, 20 years later

Mar 20, 2021
Elliott "would have loved" to run Trucks at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NAS

Elliott "would have loved" to run Trucks at Bristol Dirt Track

Mar 19, 2021
Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season
NAS

Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season

Mar 18, 2021
Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NSTR

Bubba Wallace to run Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Mar 18, 2021
Latest videos
Final Laps: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway 08:47:10
NASCAR Cup
6m

Final Laps: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney credits ‘long runs’ for win at Atlanta 08:47:11
NASCAR Cup
7m

Ryan Blaney credits ‘long runs’ for win at Atlanta

Kevin Harvick on 2001 Atlanta win: ‘I think about that last turn all the time’ 03:42
NASCAR Cup
Mar 20, 2021

Kevin Harvick on 2001 Atlanta win: ‘I think about that last turn all the time’

Women in NASCAR: The women who make America’s highest form of stock car racing go 05:13
NASCAR Cup
Mar 19, 2021

Women in NASCAR: The women who make America’s highest form of stock car racing go

Josh Berry says range of emotions led to Phoenix gesture 01:12
NASCAR Cup
Mar 19, 2021

Josh Berry says range of emotions led to Phoenix gesture

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Justin Allgaier holds off Truex for Atlanta Xfinity win Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Justin Allgaier holds off Truex for Atlanta Xfinity win

Kyle Busch dominant in NASCAR Truck win at Atlanta Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck / Race report

Kyle Busch dominant in NASCAR Truck win at Atlanta

Kevin Harvick's first Cup win, 20 years later
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Kevin Harvick's first Cup win, 20 years later

More from
Ryan Blaney
Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win Daytona Clash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Blaney and Elliott agree: If you wreck, make sure you win

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck Daytona Clash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Busch steals Busch Clash win as leaders wreck

Have the "floodgates" now opened for Ryan Blaney?
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Have the "floodgates" now opened for Ryan Blaney?

More from
Team Penske
Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano: "I didn't see that one coming" from Truex

Austin Cindric takes Phoenix Xfinity win after wild restart Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Austin Cindric takes Phoenix Xfinity win after wild restart

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar / Interview

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track

The "Great Races": Henry Ford's Victory in 1901
Automotive Automotive / News

The "Great Races": Henry Ford's Victory in 1901

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Alfa Romeo "most surprising team" in F1 testing - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo "most surprising team" in F1 testing - Russell

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Contenders react to wild Supercars race
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Contenders react to wild Supercars race

Latest news

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win

Kevin Harvick's first Cup win, 20 years later
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Kevin Harvick's first Cup win, 20 years later

Elliott "would have loved" to run Trucks at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Elliott "would have loved" to run Trucks at Bristol Dirt Track

Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.