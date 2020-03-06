NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ryan Blaney signs contract extension with Team Penske

shares
comments
Ryan Blaney signs contract extension with Team Penske
By:
Mar 6, 2020, 3:10 PM

You can remove Ryan Blaney from the list of free agent NASCAR Cup Series drivers at the end of this season.

Team Penske announced Friday that it had signed Blaney to a multi-year contract extension to continue to drive the No. 12 Ford “for years to come.” 

Blaney, 26, currently leads the series standings after three races (averaging a 6.3 finish) and has qualified for the series playoffs in each of his three previous fulltime seasons, capturing three wins during that span. 

“Ryan is a true talent with a long runway ahead of him and we are excited to have him as a part of the future of Team Penske,” team owner Roger Penske said in a statement. “Since joining our team, Ryan has developed into a championship caliber driver and his personality and engagement with fans has made him a terrific ambassador for NASCAR.   

“In addition, Ryan has done a great job of working with our partners to support their activation and investment throughout each year. I am looking forward to even more success together.” 

 Blaney first joined Team Penske as a talented 18-year-old, competing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series races for the organization. He earned his first victory for Penske in 2013, winning the Kentucky Xfinity race.  

He captured his first Cup Series victory driving for the Wood Brothers in 2017 at Pocono and joined Penske as a full-time Cup Series competitor in 2018. 

“I’ve always said, it’s been a lifelong dream to be able to drive a racecar for Roger Penske,” said Blaney. “I am proud of what we have accomplished with the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. 

“It’s really exciting to know I will continue to drive for this organization in 2021 and beyond. I am fortunate to be surrounded by extremely talented people throughout the organization and have no doubt we will continue to compete for wins and championships well into the future.” 

Related video

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Ryan Blaney
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

