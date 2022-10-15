Ryan Blaney leads Saturday's Cup practice at Las Vegas

Listen to this article

Blaney topped the charts with an average lap speed of 183.517 mph, which he set in the first few minutes of the Group A session.

However, late in his 31-lap run on the track, Blaney reported a tire issue.

“I kind of felt something start to go wrong. I decided to come in,” he said. “It went flat coming down pit road. Fortunately, we caught it. Now, it’s trying to figure out what the problem is and how to fix it.”

Ross Chastain ended up second-fastest (183.349 mph) and Erik Jones was third (183.342 mph).

A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

Among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Blaney had the fastest average speed (182.343 mph). Chastain and Almirola were second and third in that category, respectively.

Group B

Chastain led the way in the second 20-minute practice session with an average lap speed of 183.349 mph.

Allmendinger was second (182.982 mph) and Cindric was third (182.883 mph).

Aric Almirola and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents in the second session.

Group A

Blaney led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 183.517 mph.

Jones ended up second-fastest (183.342 mph) and Daniel Suarez was third (182.173 mph).

“I was definitely quick there to start so (the car) is good,” Jones said. “Probably need a little bit more speed. There at the end the track was changing and rubbering up. We’d love to qualify good. We don’t usually qualify that good. Hoping this is the weekend we can start a little farther up front.”

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.