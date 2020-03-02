NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
56 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
70 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
77 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
84 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
98 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
105 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
111 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
119 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
140 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
147 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
154 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
160 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
168 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
174 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
181 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
189 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
196 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
203 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
210 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
217 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
224 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
231 days
NASCAR Cup / Fontana / Breaking news

Ryan Blaney looking to change his end-of-race luck

Ryan Blaney looking to change his end-of-race luck
By:
Mar 2, 2020, 7:43 PM

Ryan Blaney has a strong start to the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season but it’s his finishes the last two weekends that have left him frustrated.

Three races into the season, Blaney leads the series standings. He kicked off the year finishing second in the Daytona 500, inches away from victory.

He’s run up front and led laps in all three races and been in contention for the victory. The circumstances of losing out on the win the last two weeks, however, have been difficult ones.

At Las Vegas, Blaney was leading when a late-race caution provided a near-impossible choice whether to pit knowing all or most of those behind him would likely choose to do opposite of what he did.

Read Also:

That’s exactly what happened, as Blaney elected to pit, and many lead-lap cars stayed out, burying him in the field on the restart. He finished 11th.

Sunday at Auto Club Speedway, Blaney looked to have the only car capable of keeping up with race winner Alex Bowman, but while running second with three of 200 laps remaining, he was forced to pit with a corded tire.

“Yeah, we led a little bit and ran pretty good,” Blaney said. “We just corded a right rear at the end. We lost the lead there at the beginning of the third stage and kind of got swallowed up, and (Bowman) got away and got gone.

“We needed to be in front of him. It is just the way it goes sometimes.”

During the race, Blaney had finished second to Bowman in the first stage and won the second stage by a wide margin.

It was unclear whether he would be able to challenge for the lead in the final laps, but he almost certainly was looking at a runner-up finish.

Instead, he dropped to 19th, one lap down. His 54 laps led was second only to Bowman (110).

And again, Blaney was left to wonder, ‘What if?’

Read Also:

