Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
01 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
6 days
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
12 days
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
18 days
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
25 days
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
32 days
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
41 days
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
48 days
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
53 days
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
60 days
NASCAR Cup / Darlington III / Breaking news

Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington

Playoff contender Ryan Blaney will start the playoffs without his usual crew chief at Darlington Raceway (S.C.).

In pre-race inspection, NASCAR discovered improperly mounted ballast on the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang.

The result is the loss of 10 driver/owner points and the suspension of Blaney's crew chief Todd Gordon from Sunday's race. He will also lose his starting position and be forced to start from the rear of the field.

The 10 point deduction drops Blaney to the bottom of the playoff field for the start of the first round. Only Kurt Busch and Matt DiBenedetto will begin with fewer points. Prior to the penalty, Blaney was seventh overall.

Travis Geisler will serve as the interim crew chief for the No. 12 team tonight.

A complete penalty report will be issued early next week.

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Darlington III
Author Nick DeGroot

