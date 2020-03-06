Ryan Newman visits Phoenix: "It's great to be alive"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix / Breaking news

Ryan Newman visits Phoenix: "It's great to be alive"

shares
comments
Ryan Newman visits Phoenix: "It's great to be alive"
By:
Mar 6, 2020, 9:14 PM

Ryan Newman made his first appearance at a NASCAR track Friday since his vicious last-lap wreck in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Ryan Newman with his daughters Brooklyn Sage, Ashlyn Olivia

Newman, 42, traveled to Phoenix this weekend to support his team and also to attend an outing for Ford drivers in Tempe, Ariz.

“I feel fine,” said Newman in a video posted by Fox Sports. “I’m here to spectate and have some fun.”

 

Newman suffered an unspecified head injury in a last-lap wreck in the Daytona 500. He was transported by ambulance to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., after his No. 6 Ford went airborne after hitting the wall and skated on its roof down the frontstretch of the track.

However, less than 48 hours later, Newman was able to walk out of the hospital under his own power with his two daughters.

There remains no timetable for Newman’s return to competition and Ross Chastain continues to drive Newman’s No. 6 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series while Newman recovers.

“I’m just here to really support the 6 team and stay integrated with what I can do with the team and have some fun,” said Newman. “That’s really what it’s all about.

“I want to see Ross do well, but I’d rather be in Ross’ seat. Just want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can possible for our sponsors and for myself to have a good weekend.”

Asked what it felt like to be at the track, Newman said, “It’s great to be alive. After looking at my car (following the crash), it’s a miracle.”

Read Also:

Next article
Phoenix the first test of return to old short track rules

Previous article

Phoenix the first test of return to old short track rules

Next article

Hendrick teammates Byron and Elliott lead first Cup practice

Hendrick teammates Byron and Elliott lead first Cup practice
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix
Drivers Ross Chastain , Ryan Newman
Teams Roush Fenway Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Martinsville

Martinsville

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

2h
2
Vintage

Joe Gibbs Racing History With Interstate, Part 8

3
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Rick Mast reflects on NASCAR career

4
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

5
NASCAR Cup

Darlington II: GM - Craven Saturday interview

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Fox Sports to broadcast first eNASCAR Pro Invitational
eSpt

Fox Sports to broadcast first eNASCAR Pro Invitational

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race
eSpt

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events
eSpt

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

NASCAR: "Unprecedented times" with coronavirus outbreak
NAS

NASCAR: "Unprecedented times" with coronavirus outbreak

NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing
NAS

NASCAR bans all non-Next Gen car testing

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.