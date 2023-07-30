Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans
Shane van Gisbergen has confirmed his intention to make a permanent switch from Supercars to NASCAR next season.
The likelihood of the three-time Supercars champion departing Australia at the end of this season has been growing since his sensational win on debut in the NASCAR Cup Series earlier this month.
He is under contract with Triple Eight in Supercars next year, but the team has been clear that it will release him if needed.
An early exit is now all but a certainty, van Gisbergen confirming to media in Sydney this evening that he is on the hunt for a NASCAR programme next year.
When asked if it will be a full-time deal he said it wasn't sure, although that appeared to be reference to a full Cup programme.
He then clarified that there is no plan to combine Supercars and NASCAR next year.
According to van Gisbergen, his current focus is on helping Triple Eight secure a suitable replacement.
"There's a lot happening in the background," he said.
"I'm not leaving because of this team. I love this team and when I leave I want to make sure there is someone here to replace me that's going to do a good job in the car.
"You don't want to leave the team with nothing, scrambling to find someone. I want to leave with the team in a good spot. Hopefully the team has someone soon."
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Opening up on how his 2024 may look, van Gisbergen hinted at the lower rungs on the NASCAR ladder as he acclimatises to oval racing.
"When I study it, Marcos [Ambrose] did three years before he went to Cup full-time. [Juan Pablo] Montoya was pretty much a full season as well. Nobody has ever gone into Cup.
"And I have no illusion that those ovals are going to be easy. It's going to take a lot of time to learn. I don't have a plan, hopefully I'll work it out when I'm over there."
That last line is a reference to an impending second outing in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing at Indianapolis next month.
Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton said the team won't try and twist van Gisbergen's arm to stay.
"Shane is a team-mate and obviously we want him to stay, but we wouldn't ever think of running a guilt trip or anything to try and stop him from this next step," he said.
"This is not leaving down pitlane. This is not going to the opposition. This is an amazing opportunity and whichever way it goes, we'll be totally supporting."
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal Tickford still confident in Waters renewal
Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush
Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush
Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen
Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen
Latest news
Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP
Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid
Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP
Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP
Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again
Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.