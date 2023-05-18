Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago
Australian Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Chicago Street Course race on July 2nd.
NASCAR is running on the streets of Chicago for the very first time this year, and the three-time Australian Supercars champion will be joining them.
Van Gisbergen will pilot the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing team entry with sponsorship from Enhance Health. Quad Lock will serve as an associate sponsor on the Chevrolet Camaro.
Champion in 2016, 2021, and 2022, Van Gisbergen is already one of the most successful racers in Supercars history. He is already ranked fourth on the all-time wins and won the prestigious Bathurst 1000 in both 2020 and 2022 with co-driver Garth Tander.
“I can honestly say I have dreamed about an opportunity in NASCAR, but really never thought it would become a reality,” said van Gisbergen, a native of New Zealand. “I can’t wait to get to the States to meet everyone and prepare for Chicago. It’s NASCAR’s first time on the streets of Chicago so in some ways everyone will be a rookie like me, but I don’t underestimate that it’s going to be a huge challenge.”
Podium: Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Edge Photographics
Trackhouse's Project 91 program, which aims to bring international racing stars to NASCAR, debuted last year with former Formula 1 Kimi Raikkonen at Watkins Glen. Raikkonen drove the car again earlier this year at COTA.
Two of Trackhouse's three victories in 2022 came at road courses with Ross Chastain winning at COTA and Daniel Suarez taking victory at Sonoma Raceway.
Veteran crew chief Darian Grubb will be on the pit box for Van Gisbergen. He has 23 Cup wins to his credit and won the 2011 Cup title with Tony Stewart.
“We have been very pleased with the fan reaction to Kimi’s participation the last two seasons,” said Marks in a release from the team. "I’ll concede the American racing fan might not be as familiar with Shane as they are with Kimi but if you talk with anyone in Australia, New Zealand and that part of the world they will tell you he is one of the most talented drivers on the planet. He’s used to street racing in heavy cars and I think everyone will be very impressed with his performance.”
The 34-year-old will be with the team during the Nashville race weekend on June 25, and spend the following week at the shop preparing for Chicago.
“There is so much I have to learn about these cars and how the races are run,” said van Gisbergen. “The learning curve will be quite steep, but I am ready for everything they will throw at me. I know a lot of Kiwi’s and Aussies will be watching and I’m honored to get this opportunity.”
Latest news
Bottas in talks to help collapsed KymiRing project
Bottas in talks to help collapsed KymiRing project Bottas in talks to help collapsed KymiRing project
How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres"
How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres" How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres"
SUPER GT further postpones carbon-neutral fuel for GT300
SUPER GT further postpones carbon-neutral fuel for GT300 SUPER GT further postpones carbon-neutral fuel for GT300
Ford's Supercars dyno wish explained
Ford's Supercars dyno wish explained Ford's Supercars dyno wish explained
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.