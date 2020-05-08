NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Next event in
14 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
27 May
-
27 May
Next event in
18 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
20 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
27 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
34 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
41 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
48 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
55 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
61 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
69 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
90 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
97 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
104 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
110 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
124 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
131 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
139 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
146 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
153 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
160 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
167 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
174 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
181 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Sonoma, Richmond, Chicago to lose 2020 NASCAR dates

By:
May 8, 2020, 4:29 PM

NASCAR has announced what three tracks will lose races in 2020 as they revamp the schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonoma Raceway has hosted a road course race on the NASCAR calendar every year since 1989, but the 2020 Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race weekend planned for June 12-14 has been called off.

Charlotte Motor Speedway's May 27 race will serve as a substitute on the calendar, another track owned by SMI. NASCAR intends to return to Sonoma in 2021.

“We work all year for this event, so this is a huge disappointment for us, for our fans and our sponsors, but we realize it's part of a larger challenge facing our nation and everyone in the live events business,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager. “We are excited that NASCAR is coming back to broadcast television and are ready to support the upcoming events at our Speedway Motorsports tracks. We look forward to NASCAR’s return to Sonoma in 2021.”

Read Also:

Richmond Raceway has also lost its spring race, which was already postponed due to the pandemic.

Additionally, Chicagoland Speedway has lost their lone race weekend on the schedule (June 18-21). The track spent seven years as the playoff opener before being shifted earlier in the season in 2018. The intermediate speedway has had a place on the schedule every year since 2001.

“The difficult decision to realign our race events was a combination of where we fell on the schedule, proximity to NASCAR’s teams and the safety and well-being of our community and larger NASCAR industry,” said Chicagoland President Scott Paddock. “We will miss the roar of the engines at Chicagoland Speedway this season, but we will be rooting for and supporting our NASCAR colleagues at Darlington Raceway as competition returns on Sunday, May 17.”

The current schedule has NASCAR returning May 17 at Darlington Raceway and another event there May 20. These two dates will replace the Richmond and Chicagoland races.

