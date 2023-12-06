Subscribe
NASCAR Cup
Spire Motorsports reveals 2024 crew chief lineup

Spire Motorsports has announced the remainder of its crew chief lineup for the 2024 season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Smith's/Drumstick Chevrolet Camaro, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Frontline Enterprises Inc. Ford Mustang, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro

The team will field three cars next season with Corey LaJoie continuing in the No. 7 car, Carson Hocevar taking over the No. 77 from Ty Dillon, and Zane Smith added as a third entry with the No. 71 Chevrolet.

While Ryan Sparks will remain with LaJoie, Wednesday's announcement revealed the crew chief lineup for the remaining two drivers.

Stephen Doran will partner with Smith and the No. 71 team, guiding the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series champion in his rookie Cup season. Doran moves over from Stewart-Haas Racing, where he worked as Kevin Harvick's engineer since 2014.

“I didn’t know Zane personally, but when I started to go through his career, I noticed he’s consistently won in everything he’s raced and made the most of every opportunity he’s had along the way,” said Doran in a release from the team. “Zane and I have talked a lot lately and I think this is going to be a great fit. Our personalities mesh well and I think communication will be great on and off the track. I knew right away in our first meeting that he was the guy I wanted to do this with. He has all the intangibles that make an elite driver in the Cup Series. I am grateful for this opportunity and think Zane and this No. 71 team will create a lot of excitement and turn some heads in 2024.”

Luke Lambert, a veteran crew chief with over 350 races atop the pit box since 2011, will partner with Hocevar as he navigates his first full-time season as a Cup driver. He most recently worked with Legacy Motor Club, and was the crew chief for Hocevar in eight races over the 2023 season.

Before that, he most notably led Ryan Newman to a runner-up finish in the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship, and did the same in the Xfinity Series with Elliott Sadler in 2012 and Noah Gragson in 2022.

"I’m thrilled to join the men and women at Spire Motorsports and be part of everything they’re building,” said Lambert. “Carson Hocevar has shown tremendous potential and that was apparent during our time together last year. He knows how to get the most out of his race car and how to communicate effectively with his team. I’m looking forward to working with him again in this new capacity and building on our experience with one another.”

Earlier this week, Spire Motorsports also announced Doug Duchardt as president, effective immediately.

Nick DeGroot
