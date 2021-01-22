Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

shares
comments
American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021
By:

American sports cable channel NBCSN, which airs many of the nation’s top racing series including NASCAR and IndyCar, is to be closed down at the end of 2021.

Parent company NBC Universal confirmed to staff in a memo on Friday afternoon that much of its programming will be migrated to sister channel USA Network.

NBC holds the U.S. broadcast rights to half of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series events, which it shares with Fox, as well as fulltime coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCars, NHRA and Moto America. It also broadcasts national coverage of MotoGP events and the Dakar Rally.

NBC Sports Group Chairman Pete Bevacqua said: “We’re all aware of how quickly the media landscape is evolving, and our Company is taking thoughtful steps to stay ahead of these trends wherever possible and, in many instances, help set them.

“This will make USA Network an extraordinarily powerful platform in the media marketplace, and gives our sports programming a significant audience boost.”

Read Also:

One likely destination for racing series will be NBC’s Peacock streaming service, which already carries the majority of English Premier League soccer games.

Cable networks such as NBC have had their revenues hit hard recently by Netflix-style offerings, while NBC Universal’s movie production and theme park businesses have also been badly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The channel – which reaches over 80 million homes in the U.S. – was launched in 1995 as the 'Outdoor Life Network' and was rebranded NBC Sports Network in 2011. 

Rolex 24: Chase Elliott explains challenge of Prototype switch

Previous article

Rolex 24: Chase Elliott explains challenge of Prototype switch
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , IMSA
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

Ogier ready to “take more risk” to win Monte Carlo Rally
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier ready to “take more risk” to win Monte Carlo Rally

Analysis: How the Nissan nightmare finally came to a close
WEC WEC / Analysis

Analysis: How the Nissan nightmare finally came to a close

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Year 2000 NASCAR Schedule Announced
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Year 2000 NASCAR Schedule Announced

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

Rolex 24: Chase Elliott explains challenge of Prototype switch
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rolex 24: Chase Elliott explains challenge of Prototype switch

Allmendinger to return to Cup Series at Daytona Road Course
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Allmendinger to return to Cup Series at Daytona Road Course

Xfinity champion Austin Cindric to attempt Daytona 500
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Xfinity champion Austin Cindric to attempt Daytona 500

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

36min
2
Formula 1

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

1h
3
Formula 1

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

9h
4
WRC

Ogier ready to “take more risk” to win Monte Carlo Rally

1h
5
WEC

Analysis: How the Nissan nightmare finally came to a close

Latest news

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

NASCAR Cup
36m
Rolex 24: Chase Elliott explains challenge of Prototype switch

Rolex 24: Chase Elliott explains challenge of Prototype switch

IMSA
2h
Allmendinger to return to Cup Series at Daytona Road Course

Allmendinger to return to Cup Series at Daytona Road Course

NASCAR Cup
Jan 21, 2021
Xfinity champion Austin Cindric to attempt Daytona 500

Xfinity champion Austin Cindric to attempt Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Jan 20, 2021
Gaunt Brothers confirms entry for Ty Dillon in Daytona 500

Gaunt Brothers confirms entry for Ty Dillon in Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Jan 19, 2021

Latest videos

Nashville president on Ally sponsoring Cup race: ‘Marriage made in heaven’ 01:00
NASCAR Cup
Jan 21, 2021

Nashville president on Ally sponsoring Cup race: ‘Marriage made in heaven’

2021 Daytona Speedweeks schedule set 01:13
NASCAR Cup
Jan 21, 2021

2021 Daytona Speedweeks schedule set

LaJoie leads Spire Motorsports into 2021 season 02:10
NASCAR Cup
Jan 21, 2021

LaJoie leads Spire Motorsports into 2021 season

Head-to-head: Who has strongest sophomore season in 2021? 01:20
NASCAR Cup
Jan 19, 2021

Head-to-head: Who has strongest sophomore season in 2021?

Will Bubba Wallace win in Year 1 at 23XI Racing? 02:37
NASCAR Cup
Jan 19, 2021

Will Bubba Wallace win in Year 1 at 23XI Racing?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.