Subscribe
Previous / Larson on Elliott contact: "I understand why he was mad"
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II News

Stage breaks return for Charlotte Roval NASCAR races

NASCAR's experiment of removing cautions breaks between stage breaks on road and street courses has ended, at least for now.

Jim Utter
By:
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR's senior vice president of competition, said in an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday morning, that the sanctioning body has elected to reintegrate stage break cautions for the only remaining road course this season - the Xfinity and Cup playoff races on Oct. 7 and 8.

“Probably the most important part of this decision-making was, if you look back at our five previous road course races, although they were competitive, there were some that felt like that were some things we could do differently — obviously going back to the caution stage breaks — that would potentially make our races better,” Sawyer said. 

“So, we had the option to pull that lever.”

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang, Aric Almirola, Stewart Haas Racing, Haas Automation Ford Mustang, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang, Aric Almirola, Stewart Haas Racing, Haas Automation Ford Mustang, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR announced before the season began that it would eliminate stage break cautions at road and street courses to allow the event to flow more naturally. Each race still had specified stages, but no caution was thrown when each stage was completed, only points awarded for the top 10 running order.

Without the cautions for stage breaks, the past two Cup road course races — at the Indy Road Course and Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International — each had one caution. Both races averaged a little over two hours in length.

In addition, Sawyer also announced - just as it has done in some other road courses races this season - it has altered the restart zone for the Roval races. The move was made to help prevent first-turn pile ups on starts and restarts.

The restart zone will be moved to the exit of the frontstretch chicane at the Roval.

“It will give us a little bit of separation in the first two or three rows as they head off into Turn 1," Sawyer said.

shares
comments

Larson on Elliott contact: "I understand why he was mad"
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Hamlin admits he was too focused on Larson during final restart

Hamlin admits he was too focused on Larson during final restart

NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

Hamlin admits he was too focused on Larson during final restart Hamlin admits he was too focused on Larson during final restart

Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger

Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger

NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round

MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round

MGP MotoGP
Misano September Testing

MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round

Cadillac hurt by mid-season IMSA tire switch, says Bourdais

Cadillac hurt by mid-season IMSA tire switch, says Bourdais

IMSA IMSA

Cadillac hurt by mid-season IMSA tire switch, says Bourdais Cadillac hurt by mid-season IMSA tire switch, says Bourdais

FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test

FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test

Why Williams F1 team believes it's no longer a "one-trick pony"

Why Williams F1 team believes it's no longer a "one-trick pony"

F1 Formula 1

Why Williams F1 team believes it's no longer a "one-trick pony" Why Williams F1 team believes it's no longer a "one-trick pony"

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe