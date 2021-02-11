Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

Alex Bowman delivered Hendrick Motorsports yet another Daytona 500 pole with teammate William Byron alongside. These two will take the green as the pole-sitter in their respective Duel races Thursday evening.

Their starting positions are also the only ones unaffected by where they finish in the twin 150-mile, 60-lap races.

Additionally, Ryan Preece and David Ragan qualified best among the eight open times and locked themselves into the race, leaving just two spots for the remaining six open teams to fight for.

Duel 1 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver No. Team 1. Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 2. Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 4. Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 5. Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 6. Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 7. Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 8. Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 9. Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 10. Austin Cindric 33 Team Penske 11. Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 12. Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 13. Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 14. Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 15. Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 16. Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 17. Ty Dillon 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 18. Jamie McMurray 77 Spire Motorsports 19. Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 20. Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management 21. Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing 22. Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing

Duel 2 Starting Lineup

Starting Pos. Driver No. Team 1. William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 2. Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 3. Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 4. Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 5. Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 6. David Ragan 36 Front Row Motorsports 7. Kurt Busch 2 Chip Ganassi Racing 8. Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 9. Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 10. Kaz Grala 16 Kaulig Racing 11. Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 12. Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 13. Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 14. Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 15. Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 16. Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 17. Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 18. Garrett Smithley 13 Motorsports Business Management 19. BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 20. Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing 21. Derrike Cope 15 Rick Ware Racing 22. Noah Gragson 62 Beard Motorsports

