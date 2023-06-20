SHR names new Cup crew chief for driver Chase Briscoe

Beginning with this weekend’s races at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Richard Boswell will take over as crew chief for SHR's No. 14 Ford team and driver Chase Briscoe, replacing John Klausmeier.

Richard Boswell, the main steward of SHR’s Xfinity Series program since its inception in 2017, most recently served as crew chief for SHR’s No. 98 Xfinity team and driver Riley Herbst.

Boswell won eight Xfinity races with Briscoe over a three-year span (2018-2020), including an impressive six-win campaign in 2020.

Replacing Boswell as crew chief for the No. 98 is Davin Restivo. Since 2022, Restivo has been the lead engineer for the No. 10 team and driver Aric Almirola in the Cup Series.

Prior to his time with the No. 10, Restivo was the lead engineer for driver Cole Custer, first in Xfinity (2019) and then moving up with Custer to Cup (2020-2021). Before joining SHR in 2019, Restivo was an engineer at the former Chip Ganassi Racing.

Klausmeier remains at SHR and has transitioned to the company’s vehicle performance group.

“We made these changes in the best interests of the entire organization,” said Greg Zipadelli, chief competition officer, SHR. “Different people in new positions brings new perspectives.

“There’s still a lot of racing left to do this year, which means there’s still a lot of opportunity. We need to seize these opportunities and make the most of them, and fresh perspectives from the top of the pit box to the preparation inside the shop will help us do that.”

Briscoe posted a comment about the change on his Twitter account early Tuesday afternoon.