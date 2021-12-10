Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
NASCAR Cup News

Stewart-Haas lands new primary sponsor for Chase Briscoe

By:

Stewart-Haas Racing has landed a new multi-year primary sponsor for 2021 NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year Chase Briscoe.

Stewart-Haas lands new primary sponsor for Chase Briscoe

In an announcement made Friday in Indianapolis, Ind., SHR and Mahindra Ag North America unveiled a new multi-year partnership which will make Mahindra Tractors the new primary anchor sponsor for Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford.

The red-and-black livery of the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang will debut in the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum in February and also be featured in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Mahindra dealers are independent, family-owned businesses located throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“The NASCAR Cup Series is the toughest racing I’ve ever been a part of. It’s so competitive,” Briscoe, 26, said. “I learned so much this year and I really can’t wait to apply it all next season.

“I’m incredibly honored to represent Mahindra Tractors and all of its dealers. We both want to continue to grow and perform – me on the racetrack and Mahindra in the marketplace. It’s a true partnership that’s valuable to both of us.”

Briscoe is a third-generation racer whose career began on dirt tracks in and around Indiana. Team co-owner Tony Stewart raced with Briscoe’s dad, Kevin, in USAC sprint cars and in non-wing cars, and he watched Chase come up through the open-wheel ranks of sprint cars and midgets on his way to NASCAR, just as Stewart did in the mid-1990s on his way to IndyCar and then NASCAR.

As part of the new partnership, Mahindra Tractors will serve as primary sponsor of Briscoe’s No. 5 entry in the Jan. 10-15 Chili Bowl Nationals at the Tulsa (Okla.) Expo Raceway.

“Dirt-track racing makes me a better Cup Series driver,” said Briscoe, who will make his eighth Chili Bowl appearance in 2022. “It forces you to adapt. You have to run different lines to get the most out of your car and you have to do it quickly.

“When I won my first Xfinity Series race on the Roval at Charlotte, I drove it like a dirt track. I made sure to not spin the rear tires to where I was good at the end of a run. Running the Chili Bowl is fun, but it also keeps you sharp. It’ll be a great way to kick off our first season with Mahindra Tractors.”

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Ford Mahindra tractors

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Ford Mahindra tractors

Photo by: Stewart-Haas Racing

Prior to being promoted to the Cup Series, Briscoe competed in the Xfinity Series where he won a series-high nine races in 2020.

“Chase has earned his spot in the Cup Series,” said Stewart, a fellow Hoosier from Columbus, Ind. “He was relentless. Anytime he was challenged, he never backed down, and that’s the way you to have to be at this level.

“Chase is just a really hard worker. He’s earned everything that’s come his way and then made the most of each opportunity. That’s what has always impressed me about him, and I think that’s what impressed Mahindra Tractors. They’re a really good fit. This is a very rewarding partnership and I’m proud to be a Mahindra customer.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
Previous article

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
Load comments
More from
Jim Utter
Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports
NASCAR Cup

Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports

NASCAR confirms practice and qualifying return for 2022 national series
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR confirms practice and qualifying return for 2022 national series

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing Prime
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing

Latest news

Stewart-Haas lands new primary sponsor for Chase Briscoe
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Stewart-Haas lands new primary sponsor for Chase Briscoe

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season

Petty GMS Motorsports ready to 'hit the ground running'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Petty GMS Motorsports ready to 'hit the ground running'

Three crew members indefinitely suspended by NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Three crew members indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.