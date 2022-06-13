Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Buescher "ran out of steam" trying to chase down Suarez for win
NASCAR Cup / Sonoma Interview

Suarez on first Cup win: "I wasn't going to give up here"

Daniel Suarez has come too far and come too close to realizing his NASCAR dreams that he was not about to give up.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

That doesn’t mean the journey wasn’t a difficult one, however.

Suarez debuted in NASCAR competition in his native Mexico in 2009 and became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR national series race in 2016 with his Xfinity Series victory at Michigan.

His NASCAR future seemed on a fast track. He was among the first success stories to come out of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program and he went on to win the 2016 Xfinity championship with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Just as Suarez was about to embark on a second season in Xfinity, Carl Edwards abruptly left NASCAR, leaving JGR with a Cup ride to fill for the 2017 season. The organization turned to Suarez as Edwards’ replacement.

Although there were plenty of flashes of potential, Suarez never seemed to find the same success in Cup, whether it was at JGR, Stewart-Haas Racing or Gaunt Brothers Racing.

Read Also:

A little over a year working with his newest team, Trackhouse Racing, Suarez has finally found what he’s been searching for in NASCAR’s premier series – a victory.

Suarez took the lead in Sunday’s race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway with 22 of 110 laps remaining and cruised to victory over Chris Buescher, earning his first victory in 195 career starts.

Making history

With the win, Suarez became the first Mexican driver to win in the Cup Series since its inception in 1949.

“You know, it has cost me a lot to get to this point. A lot of people don’t know that, but it has cost me a lot to get to this country first 10 years ago, and to get to this point, fighting,” Saurez, 30, said. “I come from a very humble family. Every step of my life has cost me a lot.

“I knew that it’s important to remember that if I was able to come all the way here, I wasn’t going to give up here. My confidence was high.

“But obviously knowing that you haven’t won yet, there is a little bit of doubt. But I knew that I was fast. I knew that I could race with them, with the guys that are winning. But I hadn’t showed that first victory.”

Although a new team, Trackhouse Racing had shown to be competitive since its debut last season.

Even with the introduction of the Next Gen car this year, the team still has been among the most consistently fast week-in and week-out.

The organization picked up its first wins earlier this season with two trips to Victory Lane by Suarez’s teammate, Ross Chastain.

Overcoming misfortune

While Suarez’s No. 99 team seemed to hit roadblock after roadblock to a win, he said he still knew he was with a team capable of producing wins.

“I told my team, you know, the last five weeks we have had very fast race cars, but things happen. The jack broke last week. In Charlotte we were the fastest car and we were missing something on pit road every single time,” he said.

“But at the end my team, everyone, we stayed together. We keep pushing. I told them that bad luck doesn’t last forever, and tough people do. We kept working very hard and here we are.”

The win couldn’t have come at a better time for Suarez.

While he had shown to have fast cars this season, his team’s erratic results had left him in danger of missing the playoffs without a victory.

Now, he has his first win and an opportunity to compete for a Cup Series championship.

“Today was amazing. We did a lot of things right. But we believed that our car could have been a little bit better,” Suarez said.

“So, when you look at the big picture and always try to see yourself as what I could have done better or different, that’s when you become a great team. I feel like we’re on our way there.”

shares
comments

Related video

Buescher "ran out of steam" trying to chase down Suarez for win
Previous article

Buescher "ran out of steam" trying to chase down Suarez for win
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Buescher "ran out of steam" trying to chase down Suarez for win Sonoma
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Buescher "ran out of steam" trying to chase down Suarez for win

Daniel Suarez claims first career NASCAR Cup win at Sonoma Sonoma
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez claims first career NASCAR Cup win at Sonoma

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Suarez on first Cup win: "I wasn't going to give up here"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Suarez on first Cup win: "I wasn't going to give up here"

Buescher "ran out of steam" trying to chase down Suarez for win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Buescher "ran out of steam" trying to chase down Suarez for win

Daniel Suarez claims first career NASCAR Cup win at Sonoma
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez claims first career NASCAR Cup win at Sonoma

NASCAR Cup Series Sonoma race results: Suarez wins
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series Sonoma race results: Suarez wins

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.