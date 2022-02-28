Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Kyle Larson takes Fontana Cup win after run-in with teammate Next / Larson on Elliott incident: "It happened, and I hate that it did"
NASCAR Cup / Auto Club News

Suarez defiant in defeat: "We're going to win a few races very soon"

Daniel Suarez very nearly captured his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

Suarez, 30, fought his way into contention late in the 400-mile race.

He and Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain showed speed during the final stage. Unfortunately, a spin for Chastain while running seventh ended his chances at a good finish.

But Suarez pushed on and lined up on the front row for the final restart. He was able to take the lead from Kyle Larson, but Larson snatched it back with just two laps remaining. Suarez would end up fourth, the tenth top-five of his NCS career.

Read Also:

Suarez seemed confident after Sunday's showing, albeit disappointed that victory slipped through his fingers. "We're going to win a few races very soon here," he declared to FOX. "I just can't thank everyone enough in my team. We had a fast car, but we went through a lot of adversity. We had a few issues. We hit the wall once. We had an issue with a diffuser. My pit crew, those guys are legends; it's unbelievable. It's the pit crew I've ever had, and it's a lot of fun to race like that.

"Freeway Insurance, Chevrolet, everyone that helps Trackhouse out, to be able to be here and perform this way. I'm happy and I'm horror at the same time. I can tell you that I'm going to work very, very hard to go to Victory Lane very, very soon here."

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Freeway Insurance

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Freeway Insurance

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

The Mexican-born driver won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2016 and has been in contention for Cup wins before, but hasn't quite gotten there yet.

After stints with both Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing, he eventually joined the newly formed Trackhouse team in 2021. The organization has since grown quite a bit, absorbing the assets of Chip Ganassi Racing and expanding into a two-car operation for the 2022 season.

This result matches their best showing from last year when they placed fourth in the Bristol Dirt race.

 
shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Larson takes Fontana Cup win after run-in with teammate
Previous article

Kyle Larson takes Fontana Cup win after run-in with teammate
Next article

Larson on Elliott incident: "It happened, and I hate that it did"

Larson on Elliott incident: "It happened, and I hate that it did"
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Kurt Busch faces pass-through penalty after three tech failures Auto Club
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch faces pass-through penalty after three tech failures

NASCAR issues penalties for Daytona 500 wheel failures
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR issues penalties for Daytona 500 wheel failures

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Pit crews were "the story of the day" at Fontana Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Pit crews were "the story of the day" at Fontana Cup race

Larson on Elliott incident: "It happened, and I hate that it did"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson on Elliott incident: "It happened, and I hate that it did"

Suarez defiant in defeat: "We're going to win a few races very soon"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Suarez defiant in defeat: "We're going to win a few races very soon"

Kyle Larson takes Fontana Cup win after run-in with teammate
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson takes Fontana Cup win after run-in with teammate

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.