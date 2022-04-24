Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Cup Talladega results: Chastain wins Next / Larson loses out on Talladega win despite "near perfect job"
NASCAR Cup / Talladega Race report

Path cleared on last lap for Chastain to win wild Talladega Cup race

Ross Chastain needed help to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega and on the final lap, he received more than he expected.

Jim Utter
By:
Path cleared on last lap for Chastain to win wild Talladega Cup race
Listen to this article

Erik Jones was leading on the final of 188 laps but the drivers behind him were getting antsy to make a move. Finally, Kyle Larson drove to the top lane to get around him and Jones followed him in an attempt to block.

Chastain, who was running third on the last lap, elected to remain on bottom lane and when those around darted up the track, he stayed low and held of Austin Dillon by 0.105 seconds to earn his second career win and second this season.

It’s also his second win in the last five races and for his team, Trackhouse Racing.

“Holy cow. I’m always the one going to the top too early and making the mistake,” Chastain said. “With eight to go, I was like, ‘No I’m not going up there. I’ll just ride the bottom. I’m not going to lose the race for us.’

“I have no idea (what happened). They kept moving out of the way!”

Asked what he thought was possible joining Trackhouse this season, Chastain said, “Justin Marks (team co-owner) and what he laid out for us was ambitious, I had no idea what to expect other than I’d have my group from last year.

“They were believing in us. We had a lot of races open (for sponsorship) to start this year, they’re almost all filled now.”

Jones, dejected, said he wished he had made a different decision on the final lap.

“That last lap, right? I’ve been close here so many times,” he said. “I felt pretty good, but that top line was getting momentum. Looking back, I wish I’d stayed on the bottom.

“I tried to defend (Larson). It is what it is, just trying to win the race.”

Kyle Busch finished third, Larson was fourth and Martin Truex Jr. ended up fifth.

Completing the top-10 were Jones, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick.

Denny Hamlin, who was running up front late in the race, was forced to pit with three laps remaining because he was low on fuel.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead-lap cars pit with Jones the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 126, Jones led the way followed by Kyle Busch, Harvick and Ryan Blaney.

Blaney gave a big shove to Kyle Busch that allowed him to move into the lead on Lap 127.

With Kyle Busch on the inside lane, up top, Bubba Wallace pushed Blaney to the lead on Lap 129.

With 40 laps remaining in the race, Blaney remained up front with Wallace, Kyle Busch, Jones and Harvick right behind him.

On Lap 152, Wallace went to the high line and abandoned Blaney and moved into the lead. One lap later, Jones got a shove to move out front as Blaney moved into second and Harvick third.

Chastain moved up behind Wallace and gave him a shove back into the lead on Lap 155.

Several Ford drivers kicked off a final round of green flag pit stops on Lap 158. Most of the Chevrolets and Hamlin pit on Lap 159. A final group of Toyotas pit on Lap 160.

Brad Keselowski was penalized – again – for speeding on pit road and had to serve a pass-through penalty. Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell made contact exiting pit road, which sent Bell into a spin, but there was no caution.

 

Once the round of stops was completed on Lap 162, Hamlin cycled into the lead.

With 20 laps to go, Hamlin remained out front with Larson, Jones, William Byron and Chastain close behind.

On Lap 171, Larson went to the outside of Hamlin and moved into the lead, bringing Jones and Byron behind him.

With five laps remaining, Byron gave Jones a big shove into the lead.

Stage 2

Byron held off teammates Elliott and Larson to take the Stage 2 win.

Bowman was fourth and Truex rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap cars pit with Larson the first off pit road. Kyle Busch was penalized for removing equipment and had to restart from the rear of the field, as did Austin Dillon, who had an uncontrolled tire on his stop.

The race returned to green on Lap 65 with Larson out front, followed by Byron, Elliott and Jones.

With a shove from Wallace, Jones moved into the lead on the restart. Larson, with a push from Byron, reclaimed the lead on Lap 66. Jones edged ahead on Lap 70.

Greg Biffle’s No. 44 lost power on the track and stalled off Turn 4 which brought out a caution on Lap 82.

The lead-lap cars all pit with Byron the first off pit road thanks to a fuel-only stop. When the race returned to green on Lap 86, Byron was followed by Truex, Elliott, Larson and Blaney.

B.J. McLeod spun off Turn 2 on the restart after losing a right-rear tire to place the race back under caution. The race resumed on Lap 90 with Byron still in the lead.

Shortly after the restart, Wallace got into the back of Joey Logano, which turned Logano’s No. 22 into the wall and triggered a nine-car accident that also collected Daniel Suarez, Harrison Burton, Ty Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Todd Gilliland and Austin Cindric.

 

“Barely touched him,” Wallace said over his team radio.

Logano was among those were knocked out of the race. “It stinks. Just Talladega, I don’t know,” he said. “Some people love it, can’t say that I do.”

The race resumed on Lap 98 with Byron out front, followed by Truex, Elliott, Jones and Larson.

On Lap 106, Cody Ware wrecked entering Turn 1 after contact with David Ragan to bring out the sixth caution of the race.

Several cars – including Jones, Wallace and Harvick – elected to pit. Bell was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

Byron was among those who stayed out and remained in the lead when the race resumed on Lap 111.

Stage 1

Wallace claimed the Stage 1 win under caution as a multi-car wreck erupted with three laps remaining.

Larson ended up second, Bell third, Byron fourth and Truex rounded out the top-five.

Bell started on the pole and took control early. Once the pack fanned out to race three-wide, Suarez powered into the lead on Lap 10.

With 40 laps remaining in the stage, Suarez led a single-file line up front followed by Byron and Bell.

On Lap 33, Tyler Reddick dropped on pit road and stopped in his pit stall. “It’s blowing up,” Reddick said over his team radio.

A group of Fords pit on Lap 34 to begin a cycle of green-flag pit stops. Keselowski was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to serve a pass-through penalty. Cody Ware also spun as he left pit road but with no caution.

On Lap 36, several Chevrolets elected to pit for their stop. Chastain was penalized for speeding and had to serve a pass-through penalty.

Once the round of stops was completed on Lap 38, Larson cycled into the lead.

With 15 laps to go, Larson led the way followed by Byron, Elliott, Jones and Wallace.

On Lap 51, Wallace – with a number of Toyotas behind him – drove to the front on the outside and moved into the lead.

Larson got a shove back to the lead on Lap 54, and Wallace edged back ahead on Lap 55.

On Lap 57, Daniel Hemric experienced an engine issue, slowed and got turned by Austin Dillon. Hemric’s No. 16 Chevrolet then shot back up the track and into Chase Briscoe, who also collected Chris Buescher.

 

There was not enough time to restart the race before the end of the stage.

Landon Cassill had to serve a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag because of multiple pre-inspection failures on Friday. Noah Gragson started from the rear due to unapproved adjustments.

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Cup Talladega results: Chastain wins
Previous article

NASCAR Cup Talladega results: Chastain wins
Next article

Larson loses out on Talladega win despite "near perfect job"

Larson loses out on Talladega win despite "near perfect job"
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Erik Jones: "I thought today might be the day" Talladega
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones: "I thought today might be the day"

Bell takes Cup pole at Talladega as JGR sweeps front row Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Bell takes Cup pole at Talladega as JGR sweeps front row

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Erik Jones: "I thought today might be the day"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones: "I thought today might be the day"

Larson loses out on Talladega win despite "near perfect job"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson loses out on Talladega win despite "near perfect job"

Path cleared on last lap for Chastain to win wild Talladega Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Path cleared on last lap for Chastain to win wild Talladega Cup race

NASCAR Cup Talladega results: Chastain wins
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Talladega results: Chastain wins

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.