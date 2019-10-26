NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Team Penske shakes up pit crews on Cup Series playoff teams

shares
comments
Team Penske shakes up pit crews on Cup Series playoff teams
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 4:53 PM

Team Penske has shaken up its pit crews in hopes of maximizing its chances at winning a second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Pennzoil
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards/Dickies
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Dent Wizard

Heading into this weekend’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, the pit crews of teams of Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney have changes.

Logano and Blaney still remain in contention to win the 2019 series title.

Keselowski’s pit crew, one of the organization’s most consistent this season, has been sent to Blaney’s No. 12 team. Two members of Blaney’s crew have moved over to Logano’s crew, including jackman Graham Stoddard, who was on Logano’s championship-winning crew last season.

Keselowski will complete the remainder of the season with a crew composed of a mix of guys from the Nos. 22 and 12 teams.

Penske officials said the change was made to provide the drivers still in the title hunt with the best assets from the company as a whole.

Asked if the late-season change to his crew gave him concern, Logano said: “No, it doesn’t concern me. We had a rookie jackman this year who has made a lot of good gains over this season, but I feel the opportunity to put basically the same team together that won the championship last year for the next few races I think was a smart play.  

“We definitely needed some speed from the pit crew side of things and putting the band back together from where it was last year when we won the championship makes sense, so I was on board with that.”

Joey Logano tops first Cup practice; Elliott changes engines

Joey Logano tops first Cup practice; Elliott changes engines

Keselowski tops final Cup practice at Martinsville

Keselowski tops final Cup practice at Martinsville
