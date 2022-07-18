Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / A "proud" Bubba Wallace takes third in strong showing at NHMS Next / Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières
NASCAR Cup / New Hampshire News

NASCAR tempers flare between Keselowski and Dillon at New Hampshire

It was an incident that appeared to come out of nowhere and even after Sunday’s race at New Hampshire, exactly why it happened remains mostly a mystery.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

On Lap 163 of 301 in Sunday’s race, Kyle Busch spun for the second time and brought out a caution.

Literally out of nowhere, Austin Dillon drove up next to Brad Keselowski under the caution and slammed into his No. 6 Ford.

Keselowki recovered, gassed up and returned the favor to Dillon and for a few moments, the two were battling car vs. car until cooler heads finally prevailed. Both drivers suffered damage to their respective cars.

Keselowski was able to rally and finish seventh in the race while Dillon ended up 23rd, one lap down.

NBC TV pit reporters tried to search for answers from the drivers’ respective teams but no one seemed to know what exactly precipitated the incident.

Asked about it after the race, Keselowski said, “Hot in the cars and we all let our tempers get the best of us. We had a decent day here. The Kohler Generators Ford Mustang climbed really far that last run.

Read Also:

“I think we went from somewhere around the late teens and 20’s up to seventh on that last run. I am proud of our team for the effort today. It was certainly an up and down day today and it was good to finish on an up note.”

Keselowski said he would talk to Dillon one-on-one about the issue. “I don’t need to be a jerk over the media,” he said.

The two do have some history as Dillon had a hard wreck at last year’s race at Michigan International Speedway that was triggered by Keselowski.

When asked his take on what transpired under caution, Dillon said, “You guys saw it, right? It’s just hard racing, I guess. We’ve gone at it a couple of times the last two years; one time, I hit really hard.

“I just don’t like the way certain people race me, and it’s probably not the right way to do it under caution.”

According to Dillon, a conversation with Keselowski isn’t likely to happen.

“I don’t talk to him,” he said.

shares
comments

Related video

A "proud" Bubba Wallace takes third in strong showing at NHMS
Previous article

A "proud" Bubba Wallace takes third in strong showing at NHMS
Next article

Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières

Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières
NASCAR Canada

Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières

Tony Stewart earns second SRX win at I-55 Raceway
Stock car

Tony Stewart earns second SRX win at I-55 Raceway

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières
NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canada

Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières

Former Formula 1 and Indy 500 champion Jacques Villeneuve will return to the NASCAR Pinty’s Series this season.

NASCAR tempers flare between Keselowski and Dillon at New Hampshire
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tempers flare between Keselowski and Dillon at New Hampshire

It was an incident that appeared to come out of nowhere and even after Sunday’s race at New Hampshire, exactly why it happened remains mostly a mystery.

A "proud" Bubba Wallace takes third in strong showing at NHMS
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

A "proud" Bubba Wallace takes third in strong showing at NHMS

Bubba Wallace earned a third-place finish in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, ending a streak of bad results for the No. 23 team.

Elliott on New Hampshire loss: "You need to finish them off"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott on New Hampshire loss: "You need to finish them off"

In a season where it has been especially difficult for any driver to stand out, Chase Elliott is doing exactly that and yet he’s still disappointed.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.