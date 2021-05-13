Tickets Subscribe
Rolex 24 champ Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR debut at COTA
NASCAR Cup / Dover Breaking news

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage set to retire

By:

Eddie Gossage, who spend the past 25 years at Texas Motor Speedway and has been its president since 2004, will retire following next month’s NASCAR All-Star Race at the facility.

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage set to retire

Gossage, 62, first joined Speedway Motorsports Inc. in 1989 as vice president of public relations at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He was named general manager of Texas Motor Speedway in 1995 before it officially opened and named its president nine years later.

“The timing just feels right after 32 years with the company,” Gossage said. “The Smith family and Speedway Motorsports changed my life and I will forever be appreciative and grateful.

“Before my wife Melinda and I chart our next adventure, I’m thankful that I get to come full circle as a promoter with the NASCAR All-Star Race.”

Race Winner Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro with track President Eddie Gossage

Race Winner Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro with track President Eddie Gossage

Photo by: Stephen Arce

As part of NASCAR’s changes to its Cup Series schedule for 2021, TMS lost one of its two points-paying Cup races, which was sent to the Circuit of the Americas and will be promoted by SMI.

In its place, TMS got the All-Star Race, which had been a staple at Charlotte since 1987 until last season when the COVID-19 pandemic forced its temporary move to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Gossage played a hand in promoting the 1992 All-Star Race at Charlotte – the first to be held at night – and he got more publicity than he intended.

Gossage had rigged a giant light switch to highlight the innovative new lighting system at the superspeedway. When Bruton Smith threw the switch, sparks flew, setting the speedway founder and owner’s hair on fire.

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage with Lil Dale, a stuffed goat

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage with Lil Dale, a stuffed goat

Photo by: Michael C. Johnson

“I thought I was headed for the unemployment line for sure,” Gossage said. “But for some reason, Bruton kept me around, and it wasn’t long after that he gave me an opportunity I could have only dreamed of.”

Since 1995, Gossage has called TMS home and never missed the chance to promote the Texas-sized entertainment venue.

The 1,500-acre complex includes a 1.5-mile speedway, 194 luxury suites, 76 condominiums, a nine-story Speedway Club, Class A office space and the 11,000-seat, four-tenths-mile TMS Dirt Track.

TMS has hosted millions of fans at NASCAR, IndyCar and World of Outlaw races, produced car shows and concerts with The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top and Willie Nelson, and in 2015, added the world’s largest LED high-definition television, fittingly named ‘Big Hoss.’

“Eddie Gossage has been synonymous with Texas Motor Speedway’s success, and his contributions to our company and the speedway’s impact on the state of Texas during his career are immeasurable,” said SMI President and CEO Marcus Smith.

“Beyond the big events, wild pre-race shows and publicity stunts, Eddie has always been the biggest fan of the fans. No one has more desire to give them a memorable experience. I’ll always be thankful for his dedication to our company and the inspiration he’s given our staff to always put the fans first.”

SMI said it will launch a nationwide search for Gossage’s successor

Related video

Rolex 24 champ Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR debut at COTA

Previous article

Rolex 24 champ Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR debut at COTA
Gragson, JR Motorsports win appeal, $100,000 bonus restored
NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson, JR Motorsports win appeal, $100,000 bonus restored

Rolex 24 champ Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR debut at COTA COTA
NASCAR Cup

Rolex 24 champ Kyle Tilley to make NASCAR debut at COTA

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

