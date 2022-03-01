Three members of Gilliland's FRM team suspended for losing a wheel

Listen to this article

The No. 38 FRM team becomes the third team this year to be penalized for losing a wheel in the Next Gen era.

NASCAR switched to a center-locking wheels with a single lug nut for the 2022 season.

Gilliland's crew chief Seth Barbour, as well as crew members Jourdan Osinskie and Tanner Andrews have been suspended from the next four points-paying events.

Previously, both the No. 31 Kaulig Racing team and the No. 50 TMTR group faced the same penalty for issues during the Daytona 500.

Read Also: NASCAR issues penalties for Daytona 500 wheel failures

The rule violated is as follows: "Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle."