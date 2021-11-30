Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / NASCAR's Chase Elliott to compete in Nitro RallyCross finale
NASCAR Cup News

Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports

By:

Front Row Motorsports has promoted Todd Gilliland to the NASCAR Cup Series alongside Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, and added Zane Smith to run Trucks as part of its 2022 season driver lineup.

Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports

McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 champion, will return to FRM and continue to drive its No. 34 Ford along with crew chief Drew Blickensderfer. It will be their fifth year together.

This past season they set new records for the organization with five top-10 and two top-five finishes along with their Daytona win.

Gilliland, who drove for FRM in the Truck Series the past two seasons, will move up to Cup next year and drive the team’s No. 38 Ford.

In 2021, Gilliland had one win, 16 top-10 and 10 top-five finishes, resulting in a career best year. Gilliland, 21, will be paired with crew chief Seth Barbour. Gilliland’s father and now a NASCAR team owner, David, once drove the No. 38 for FRM.

“I feel like I’ve found a home at FRM,” said Todd Gilliland. “I’ve been around the team when I was growing up and watching my dad race. I joined the truck team here and it has been a good place for my career.

“I can’t wait to step up into the NASCAR Cup Series. I know the challenges ahead, but I’m planning to be here and help grow with this team for a long time.”

Race winner Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Love's Travel Stops

Race winner Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Love's Travel Stops

Photo by: Stephen Arce / NKP / Motorsport Images

Added team owner Bob Jenkins: “Todd has been a part of the FRM family before he even started his own racing career. We know that Todd is committed to helping our No. 38 program. He helped us launch our truck program into a winning team and that’s our goal for him and the No. 38 Cup team.”

While Gilliland moves into the Cup ride, two-time Truck Series championship runner-up Zane Smith will take over the organization’s No. 38 ride in the Truck Series.

In two fulltime seasons in Trucks, Smith, 22, has three wins and 27 top-10 finishes. He will be paired with crew chief Chris Lawson.

“I’ve been watching Zane the past few seasons,” said Jenkins. “He’s a young driver who is a proven winner and he shows a lot of promise. We want to get him that championship in 2022, but also, we want to have Zane with us for a long time. We see a bright future for him.”

Added Smith: “Bob Jenkins has given me a wonderful opportunity to race for the Truck series championship again. More importantly, there is an opportunity to grow with them in the future.”

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR's Chase Elliott to compete in Nitro RallyCross finale
Previous article

NASCAR's Chase Elliott to compete in Nitro RallyCross finale
Load comments
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR confirms practice and qualifying return for 2022 national series
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR confirms practice and qualifying return for 2022 national series

NASCAR signs off Next Gen car, chassis released to teams this week
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR signs off Next Gen car, chassis released to teams this week

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing Prime
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

How the 2021 Cup Schedule may forever change NASCAR racing

Todd Gilliland More from
Todd Gilliland
Todd Gilliland wins inaugural Truck race at COTA and 50k bonus COTA
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

Todd Gilliland wins inaugural Truck race at COTA and 50k bonus

Todd Gilliland returns to NASCAR Trucks in 2020 with new team
NASCAR Truck

Todd Gilliland returns to NASCAR Trucks in 2020 with new team

Justin Haley takes dramatic NASCAR Truck win at Texas Texas II
NASCAR Truck

Justin Haley takes dramatic NASCAR Truck win at Texas

Front Row Motorsports More from
Front Row Motorsports
McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves" Homestead
NASCAR Cup

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500 Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

Latest news

Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports

NASCAR's Chase Elliott to compete in Nitro RallyCross finale
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's Chase Elliott to compete in Nitro RallyCross finale

Spire Motorsports to field NASCAR Truck team in 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Spire Motorsports to field NASCAR Truck team in 2022

NASCAR confirms practice and qualifying return for 2022 national series
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR confirms practice and qualifying return for 2022 national series

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.