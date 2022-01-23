Tony Stewart to join FOX Sports booth for Daytona 500/Clash

During the San Francisco 49ers/Green Bay Packers NFL playoff game, FOX Sports announced the addition of Stewart to the broadcast booth next month.

Stewart, 50, will join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the booth for inaugural running of the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as well as the 64th running of the Daytona 500.

Stewart replaces Jeff Gordon, who left his position in the booth to become the Vice Chairman at Hendrick Motorsports.

“Tony brings Hall-of-Fame credentials and one of the most informative and entertaining voices in motor sports,” said Brad Zager, FOX Sports President of Production & Operations and Executive Producer. “There is an obvious chemistry between Smoke and Clint, and there is no one better than Mike at bringing a broadcast all together.”

Larry McReynolds will return as the NASCAR on FOX technical analyst. Jamie Little, Regan Smith, and Vince Welch will once again be reporting from pit road for the 2022 season.

Stewart is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing. He retired from full-time competition after 2016. Recently, he helped to create the Superstar Racing Experience, a new series which features several iconic drivers both past and present and from different racing backgrounds.

“To call the very first Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum AND the Daytona 500 is an opportunity you don’t pass up,” Stewart said in a release. “The size and scope of both these races is massive, and it’s an honor to be a part of them with FOX. Anytime you get to talk racing with Clint and Mike, you’re going to have a good time.”