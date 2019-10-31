NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Stewart says Button’s interest in NASCAR is “great for our sport”

shares
comments
Stewart says Button’s interest in NASCAR is “great for our sport”
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 9:14 PM

Three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart says that 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button’s tweet, replying to a Motorsport.com story about the potential for a future entry by Honda, “makes me smile that he would be even interested”.

Stewart, who is a co-owner of the Stewart-Haas Racing team that fields four cars in NASCAR’s premier Monster Energy Cup Series, said that Button’s tweet is a reflection of the growing positivity about the sport’s future.

From the editor, also read:

Honda, with whom Button has long been aligned and raced for in Japan’s Super GT series since leaving F1, is monitoring the Gen-7 rules set to be put in place from 2021 and has admitted its interest as soon as it becomes economically viable for it to participate.

California-based Button tweeted “Sign me up!!” in reply to our story.

“That would be great!” exclaimed Stewart when asked by Motorsport.com about Button’s tweet. “Just like Danica Patrick was great for our sport when she came in, to have someone like Jenson come in would be huge for our sport.

“But just for him to make that kind of remark, it makes me smile that he would be even interested. I think NASCAR is going in a good direction, there is a lot of really big changes that are going to be a shock-and-awe situation for a lot of fans that we have not seen in our sport, so I think NASCAR is getting ready to take some big steps that are going to open people’s eyes in the future.”

When asked how quickly a driver from an F1 background could adapt to NASCAR, Stewart replied: “[Juan Pablo] Montoya did it. Race car drivers are race car drivers, no matter what cars they run. What separates the good ones from the great ones, the great ones learn how to adapt to a different feel.

“They don’t get stuck in a feel for a race car, they know how to adapt and read what that the race car is wanting and learn to change their driving style to accommodate it. So there is plenty of race car drivers that can do that.”

Read Also:

Hybrid power a key element of NASCAR's future

Part of NASCAR’s next-generation discussions have been powertrains that are more road-relevant than its current breed of V8s, and this is a key element in the attempt to lure a new manufacturer like Honda. The use of some form of hybrid-powered engine has been tabled by manufacturers, as they look the shape the future of the sport.

“They’re already looking at the hybrid route, so I don’t know how that will play into our series, but I know that’s in discussions with NASCAR,” said Stewart. “They are looking in directions that they’ve never looked at for our sport in the past. I think there’s some really neat things ahead.

“It’s our society, it’s the world we live in. When you’re in a sport where the cars you’re driving are cars that people are trying to buy, the old theory was ‘win on Sunday, sell on Monday’. If they’re selling hybrids on Monday and winning with V8s on Sunday that you don’t even have in the showroom floor, it’s hard to sell it. So keeping the cars relevant to what the people are buying, what the consumers are driving, is very important. Not only for F1, but soon to be NASCAR.”

When asked if he personally supported the push for hybrid power in NASCAR, Stewart replied: “As a racecar driver, I don’t care if we’re racing pedal cars. Racers just wanna race. They don’t care if it’s four cylinders, V8, turbochargers, hybrids – they don’t care, they just wanna be faster than the other guy.”

Next article
Can Harvick make it three 'clutch moments' in a row at Texas?

Previous article

Can Harvick make it three 'clutch moments' in a row at Texas?

Next article

NASCAR Cup/Xfinity Texas playoff weekend schedule

NASCAR Cup/Xfinity Texas playoff weekend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Tony Stewart , Jenson Button Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
General

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan

2
World Superbike

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

2h
3
WRC

Rally Finland: Subaru quotes on Atkinson's debut

4
Vintage

Brian Johnson of AC/DC Gung-Ho racing driver

5
Super GT

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement
NAS

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020
NAS

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NAS

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title
NAS

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year
NAS

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.