NASCAR Cup
Toyota unveils re-designed Camry XSE for NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota on Monday became the second manufacturer to unveil an updated race car for use in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

Jim Utter
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Camry XSE

Toyota unveiled a newly designed Camry XSE race car that will make its debut in the 2024 NASCAR Cup season. The Camry XSE Next Gen follows the Toyota Camry TRD Next Gen, which produced 18 victories and 25 poles during the last two seasons of competition.

Earlier this month, Ford Performance unveiled a new-version Mustang for competition in the Cup Series beginning next season based on the Mustang ‘Dark Horse,’ the seventh generation Mustang.

Toyota Racing Development and Calty Design worked together to ensure body styling characteristics replicated the recently unveiled 2025 Toyota Camry XSE as closely as possible.

New features of the Toyota XSE include a distinctive hammerhead styling on the front facia with an upper grille slot that is tied into the updated slim and wide headlights.

The outside of the larger lower grille area also features C-shaped corner vents, while the hood features new character lines and new hood duct exits. The back facia of the car includes revised quarter panel styling and chamfered bumper corners on the back of the corner panels that blend into the rear bumper.

These features, along with updated thinner taillights, give the new Camry race car a more sculpted appearance.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Camry XSE

Photo by: Toyota Racing

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Camry XSE

“The 2024 Camry XSE race car will properly highlight Toyota’s attention to detail as has been showcased in the new street version Toyota Camry. We are excited to bring this car to the race track and continue to achieve success with it for years to come,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports for Toyota Motor North America.

“The amount of work put into this car’s production cannot be overstated, and we thank everyone at TRD and Calty Design for their efforts in creating a premier vehicle for our team partners to compete for wins and championships.”

Toyota remains the only manufacturer in NASCAR to showcase three nameplates across the three national series – the Camry in the NCS, the GR Supra in the Xfinity Series and the Tundra TRD Pro in Trucks.

Since joining Cup and Xfinity in 2007, Toyota has earned 180 Cup wins and three championships along with 201 Xfinity victories and four series titles. Since its entry into Trucks in 2004, Toyota has 228 wins and nine Truck championships.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Camry XSE

Photo by: Toyota Racing

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Camry XSE

“The foundation of Toyota’s presence in NASCAR is our commitment to continuous improvement on and off the race track. Our Camry XSE race car reinforces that mantra and

accurately reflects the key design attributes of the all-new production Toyota Camry,” said David Wilson, president of TRD.

“As we prepare for the 2024 season, we look forward to working closely with our race team partners to optimize the performance of the newly designed Camry race car so we can continue our legacy of leading laps, winning races and competing for championships with the Camry nameplate.”

The Camry XSE will see its first race in February with the annual preseason Clash exhibition which will once again be held on a ¼-mile asphalt oval constructed inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

