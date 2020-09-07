NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Darlington III / Breaking news

Truex on run-in with Elliott: "Just two guys going for the win"

shares
comments
Truex on run-in with Elliott: "Just two guys going for the win"
By:

Neither Martin Truex Jr. nor Chase Elliott was willing to give an inch and the result was as expected – both were denied a chance at a win in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener.

Race Start
Cup Series Trophy
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry SiriusXM
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts

As Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway wound to a close, Elliott had emerged as the leader but Truex was gaining ground quickly.

On Lap 353 of 367, Truex went low and tried to go around Elliott for the race lead entering Turn 1 but Elliott got into the right-rear of Truex’s No. 19 Toyota.

Both cars ended up making hard contact with the wall. Truex briefly took over the race lead but handed it over to Kevin Harvick two laps later when he was forced to pit for a flat tire.

Elliott was able to remain on the track the but damage to his No. 9 Chevrolet was extensive and knocked him out of contention for the win.

Elliott limped home in 20th and Truex 22nd.

Needless to say, each driver had a slightly different take on the incident.

“He (Truex) had a run on me there off of (Turn) 4 and he just kind of cleared himself into (Turn) 1. He was close, but he wasn’t all the way clear, obviously,” Elliott said. “I hate it, obviously we had a fast NAPA Camaro – fast enough to contend.

“We needed a little pace there to extend our lead instead of playing defense, but regardless I thought we were in a good spot. I ran the bottom in (Turns) 3 and 4 to see if there was anything left down there, that’s what kind of gave him the run and then he just slid up in to my left-front, I felt like and on we went.”

Truex said he felt he had enough space to attempt to pass for the lead cleanly.

“It’s Darlington and typically you don’t want to go in side-by-side. I felt like I had enough of a run and enough space there that the last foot or so (Elliott) was going to understand that if I was committed, we both weren’t going to make it,” Truex said.

“Typically, here that’s kind of how you race. If a guy gets a run on you and he’s just about got you cleared, you have to give that last little bit. Now obviously, the end of the race, probably the pass for the win, he wanted to drive it on in there and I was committed to being clear and there was no way we were both going to make the corners.

“Basically, when I made up my mind and I was driving it in there and then he drove in on my right-rear quarter, there was no possible way that we both weren’t crashing. That’s what happened.”

Read Also:

Truex emphasized there was nothing “intentional” about his actions – it was simply a move made in an attempt to win the race.

“Just two guys going for the win and not enough room for both of us there,” Truex said. “If it was my fault, I apologize. I really felt like I had the position to get in there to one.

“That’s how it goes, and we’ll see what goes on from here."

Related video

Harvick wins Southern 500 as Truex and Elliott collide

Previous article

Harvick wins Southern 500 as Truex and Elliott collide
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Darlington III
Drivers Martin Truex Jr. , Chase Elliott
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Bottas struggling with "disturbance" on race starts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas struggling with "disturbance" on race starts

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

IMSA Road Atlanta: Acura survives ultra-late restart to win
IMSA IMSA / Race report

IMSA Road Atlanta: Acura survives ultra-late restart to win

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

NA-F2000: Pacific F2000 Las Vegas results
Other open wheel Other open wheel / News

NA-F2000: Pacific F2000 Las Vegas results

BUSCH: Eric Van Cleef To Debut Toyota Celica at Daytona
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: Eric Van Cleef To Debut Toyota Celica at Daytona

Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington

Latest news

Truex on run-in with Elliott: "Just two guys going for the win"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Truex on run-in with Elliott: "Just two guys going for the win"

Harvick wins Southern 500 as Truex and Elliott collide
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Harvick wins Southern 500 as Truex and Elliott collide

Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington today?
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington today?

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas struggling with "disturbance" on race starts

1h
2
Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

3h
3
IMSA

IMSA Road Atlanta: Acura survives ultra-late restart to win

4
Formula 1

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

Latest news

Truex on run-in with Elliott: "Just two guys going for the win"
NAS

Truex on run-in with Elliott: "Just two guys going for the win"

Harvick wins Southern 500 as Truex and Elliott collide
NAS

Harvick wins Southern 500 as Truex and Elliott collide

Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington
NAS

Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington today?
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington today?

NASCAR turns once again to Darlington to 'reset' its season
NAS

NASCAR turns once again to Darlington to 'reset' its season

Latest videos

Truex Jr. clips Elliott’s nose, both get into fence at Darlington 02:15
NASCAR Cup
32m

Truex Jr. clips Elliott’s nose, both get into fence at Darlington

Scanner Sounds at Daytona: ‘Hopefully luck’s on our side here’ 02:23
NASCAR Cup

Scanner Sounds at Daytona: ‘Hopefully luck’s on our side here’

Preview Show: Old-school schemes meet new goals at Darlington 04:13
NASCAR Cup

Preview Show: Old-school schemes meet new goals at Darlington

NASCAR Playoffs Preview: ‘Darlington is epic’ 01:26
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Playoffs Preview: ‘Darlington is epic’

NASCAR Heat 5 car wrap timelapse 02:07
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Heat 5 car wrap timelapse

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.