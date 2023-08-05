Martin Truex Jr. leads NASCAR Cup practice at Michigan
Martin Truex Jr. and Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas led the way in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway.
Truex ended up with the fastest average lap speed (192.020 mph) to lead both sessions, just edging JGR teammate Christopher Bell (191.984 mph), who was second-fastest overall.
Chevrolet driver William Byron – who ran in the first session – was third fastest overall.
JGR driver Ty Gibbs was fourth and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five.
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Byron had the top average speed (190.592 mph). Kyle Busch and Gibbs were second and third, respectively, in that category.
Group A
Byron led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 191.729 mph.
“We were in a lot of traffic there,” Byron said. “We never got very many clean laps. I feel confident for what we have in qualifying.”
Blaney was second fastest (191.397 mph) and Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was third (191.199 mph).
Fellow Hendrick driver Kyle Larson was fourth and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five.
Josh Berry drove the Legacy Motor Club’s No. 42 Chevrolet on Saturday replacing Noah Gragson, who was suspended by his team and NASCAR. Berry was 16th-fastest.
Austin Cindric only got about six minutes on track after his Team Penske No. 2 Ford had electrical issues that needed to be resolved.
Group B
Truex and his JGR teammates easily topped the second 20-minute session, as Truex ended with an average lap speed of 192.020 mph.
Bell was second fastest (191.984 mph) and fellow teammate Ty Gibbs was third (191.693 mph).
Chastain and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five, as Toyotas claimed four of the top spots.
About midday through the second session, Corey LaJoie got loose in Turn 3, ran up the track and tagged the Turn 4 wall to bring out a caution.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|MARTIN TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|19
|37.496
|192.020
|2
|CHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|21
|+0.007
|0.007
|191.985
|3
|WILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|14
|+0.057
|0.050
|191.729
|4
|
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|25
|+0.064
|0.007
|191.693
|5
|ROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|23
|+0.106
|0.042
|191.479
|6
|RYAN BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|22
|+0.122
|0.016
|191.398
|7
|ALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|24
|+0.161
|0.039
|191.200
|8
|KYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|13
|+0.164
|0.003
|191.184
|9
|TYLER REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|19
|+0.175
|0.011
|191.128
|10
|KYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|22
|+0.180
|0.005
|191.103
|11
|CHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|21
|+0.200
|0.020
|191.002
|12
|AJ ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|23
|+0.214
|0.014
|190.931
|13
|BRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|13
|+0.229
|0.015
|190.855
|14
|CHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|17
|+0.246
|0.017
|190.769
|15
|BUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|17
|+0.250
|0.004
|190.749
|16
|DENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|23
|+0.283
|0.033
|190.582
|17
|COREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|9
|+0.328
|0.045
|190.355
|18
|ERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|13
|+0.339
|0.011
|190.300
|19
|DANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|16
|+0.343
|0.004
|190.280
|20
|JOEY LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|17
|+0.364
|0.021
|190.174
|21
|JUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|13
|+0.398
|0.034
|190.004
|22
|AUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|22
|+0.399
|0.001
|189.999
|23
|RICKY STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|18
|+0.420
|0.021
|189.893
|24
|ARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|28
|+0.441
|0.021
|189.788
|25
|KEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|20
|+0.496
|0.055
|189.514
|26
|AUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|10
|+0.537
|0.041
|189.309
|27
|MICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|18
|+0.549
|0.012
|189.250
|28
|CHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|15
|+0.594
|0.045
|189.026
|29
|RYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|11
|+0.613
|0.019
|188.932
|30
|HARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|17
|+0.672
|0.059
|188.640
|31
|TY DILLONSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|17
|+0.709
|0.037
|188.457
|32
|JOSH BERRYLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|19
|+0.725
|0.016
|188.378
|33
|AUSTIN HILLBeard Motorsports
|62
|Chevrolet
|27
|+0.746
|0.021
|188.275
|34
|TODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|17
|+0.831
|0.085
|187.857
|35
|COLE CUSTERRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|17
|+0.936
|0.105
|187.344
|36
|JJ YELEYRick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|13
|+1.353
|0.417
|185.333
|37
|JOSH BILICKILive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|19
|+2.118
|0.765
|181.754
