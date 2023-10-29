Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Martinsville II
News

Truex: "I just feel like we couldn’t do anything right"

Martin Truex Jr,’s race Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway turned out to be a microcosm of his 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs – which was not a good sign.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Published
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry

Truex won the 2023 regular season championship and entered the 10-race playoffs as the No. 1 seed, was never able to capitalize on the speed his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota had shown all year.

His team seem to struggle on pitroad, whether with penalties or slow stops or poor track position that got him caught up in on-track incidents. In fact, through nine playoff races, Truex has finished in the top-10 only once – a ninth place effort at Las Vegas.

Sunday at Martinsville fared little better.

Despite winning the pole and leading the first 47 laps, he got penalized for speeding on pit road and on his next stop during the break between Stages 2 and 3, he lost even more track position when his pit crew dropped his jack during the stop.

He tried to rally in the final stage but could only muster a 12th place finish. Truex ended up sixth in the playoff standings.

Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry

“If we couldn’t find a way to flip track position pit stop-wise, we were never going to get (back to the front),” Truex said. “Our car was good. The field is so tight, so close. Your car drives so much worse in traffic.

“I felt like we did really good to get back to where we did. You just burn the tires off so much worse back there in the hot, dirty track, dirty air. You’re in more rubber. It’s just a dogfight.”

Still a lot to be proud of

Truex said he was still proud of the work his team put in trying to help him rebound from the Stage 2 issues.

“We gave it a hell of an effort. I felt like we had a really strong car,” Truex said. “I don’t think we could have beat (Blaney) He was really, really strong. We were definitely close.

“I mean, I thought I was well under speed leaving that box. Clearly, we were speeding, so ... obviously we have something to look at there. It’s devastating. That’s racing.”

Truex said the main issue he believes he and his team fought in the playoffs was execution – they simply could not put solid races together like they had most of the regular season.

And in the playoffs, any mistake can be extremely costly.

“I just feel we couldn’t do anything right. If it was ever a 50/50 call, it always went against us,” he said. “A blown engine, a flat tire, you name it. Problem after problem.

“Just kept setting us back, and we couldn’t get any momentum. I think we did a great job today. It was a tiny little error, .2 miles an hour can ruin your whole year unfortunately.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Byron: Martinsville was "our worst race of the year"
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Hamlin: Homestead failure 'sealed our fate' in title fight

Hamlin: Homestead failure 'sealed our fate' in title fight

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

Hamlin: Homestead failure 'sealed our fate' in title fight Hamlin: Homestead failure 'sealed our fate' in title fight

Blaney advances into title race with Martinsville Cup win

Blaney advances into title race with Martinsville Cup win

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

Blaney advances into title race with Martinsville Cup win Blaney advances into title race with Martinsville Cup win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track

How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track How Aston Martin's F1 season has gone off track

Toyota WRC juniors graduate to Rally2 for 2024

Toyota WRC juniors graduate to Rally2 for 2024

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Toyota WRC juniors graduate to Rally2 for 2024 Toyota WRC juniors graduate to Rally2 for 2024

Why Russell's F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart

Why Russell's F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Russell's F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart Why Russell's F1 Mexico GP charge fell apart

Horner: "Outstanding" Ricciardo looked his old self in F1 Mexico GP

Horner: "Outstanding" Ricciardo looked his old self in F1 Mexico GP

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: "Outstanding" Ricciardo looked his old self in F1 Mexico GP Horner: "Outstanding" Ricciardo looked his old self in F1 Mexico GP

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe