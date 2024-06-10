All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
NASCAR Cup Sonoma

Truex "not sure why we didn’t try to save" fuel in frustrating finish

Martin Truex Jr. lost 25 positions in the final moments of the NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway when the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota ran out of fuel.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry

Photo by: Rusty Jones / NKP / Motorsport Images

Truex  was in a strong position to battle for the race win, passing Chris Buescher with less than ten laps to go. Soon after, Kyle Larson passed both drivers and took control of the race on fresher tires.

It was not going to be Truex's first victory of the 2024 season, but it was still going to be a strong runner-up finish until the exit of the final corner.

While on the frontstretch, just seconds from the checkered flag, Truex's car ran out of fuel. He dropped through the field, losing 25 positions and finishing 27th. He was the last car on the lead. He did manage to reach the line, crawling across to the roar of the crowd.

The No. 19 was the last car on the lead lap. Truex got on the radio, asking crew chief James Small why he didn't have him save any fuel while running behind Larson. Small didn't seem aware that fuel was going to be an issue. It was similar to what happened with Ryan Blaney when he was one lap away from victory at Gateway last weekend, unexpectedly running out of fuel.

 

"It was a tough day," said Truex. "Got spun out early and had to work hard to get some track position back. James [Small] did a good job on our strategy. Our car was pretty good out front. Thought we were going to have a shot to win there and just couldn’t quite get by the 17 [Chris Buescher] quick enough. I finally cleared him; I made a mistake and the 5 [Kyle Larson] was right there to pounce and then obviously ran out of gas so it didn’t matter.

"I’m not sure why we didn’t try to save a little at the end. I was clearly not going to catch the 5 or pass him. It’s a shame that we went around the last corner and went from second to wherever we finished. It sucks, but it was a tough day, and we had a good car. We battled and did a good job. We were going to have a good day, but just one corner short.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Buescher: Despite 'awesome' finish, Sonoma loss "bums me out"
Next article Supercars star Cam Waters' Cup debut was short but 'sensational'

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Larson "not sweating" waiver as he awaits NASCAR decision

Larson "not sweating" waiver as he awaits NASCAR decision

NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Larson "not sweating" waiver as he awaits NASCAR decision
Gateway NASCAR Trucks: Corey Heim cruises to victory over Eckes

Gateway NASCAR Trucks: Corey Heim cruises to victory over Eckes

NASCAR Truck
Gateway
Gateway NASCAR Trucks: Corey Heim cruises to victory over Eckes
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

WRC future regulations set to be defined after months of debate

WRC future regulations set to be defined after months of debate

WRC WRC
WRC future regulations set to be defined after months of debate
Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada

Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Piastri surprised “on a mission” Mercedes was so quick in Canada
Jeff Gordon praises Larson as "one of the greats" after Sonoma charge

Jeff Gordon praises Larson as "one of the greats" after Sonoma charge

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Jeff Gordon praises Larson as "one of the greats" after Sonoma charge
Newgarden “got burned” with the late strategy call

Newgarden “got burned” with the late strategy call

Indy IndyCar
Road America
Newgarden “got burned” with the late strategy call

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA