Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"
Questions remain over Martin Truex Jr.'s future in NASCAR, and if he'll ultimately decide to return in 2024.
Truex, 43, has put together a Hall of Fame career, highlighted by 34 wins and the 2017 Cup Series championship.
Three of those victories have come this year alone. He also won the L.A. Clash exhibition race just before the 2023 season began.
After yet another dominant showing this past weekend, most would say it's a no-brainer for Truex to return next year, but after his victory in New Hampshire, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver explained why it's no so simple.
"I don't know. I'm not sure," he said. "You know, I was talking out there to Claire (B. Lang, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), and I was like, this sport isn't exactly what it appears to be sometimes. It takes a big commitment.
"My team is amazing. They deserve the very best driver, the guy that wants it more than anyone else, and I've been that guy. I want to make sure that if I come back, I'm willing to do that. It takes a lot. It's not just show up at the track, drive the car, go home. It takes a lot. It takes a lot of commitment. It's a lot of travel. A lot of time missing things with family and friends and all those things that I've done for 25 years. Do I want to keep doing it and am I willing to sacrifice all those things again for my team?
"So that's just what I'm thinking about. I don't know that running good and winning makes a difference. It would be pretty awesome to win the championship and walk off into the sunset.
"I just don't really know. I don't really know. I'm bad at making big decisions."
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry
Photo by: Jared East / NKP / Motorsport Images
It was on June 24th, 2022, when Truex announced he would return for 2023, but last year ending up being a forgettable one for the veteran driver, going winless and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
But this year, the idea of winning it all and then potentially walking away a champion could be a very real possibility.
Of course, team owner Joe Gibbs would want to see Truex return, no matter how the season ends. He is the only JGR driver with multiple Cup wins this year, and currently leads the regular season championship.
"He tells me the same thing every year, that I'm right in the middle of trying to make this decision," said Gibbs. "I go, come on, what are you talking about, man? You're making money, you're having fun, you're driving race cars. Come on.
"But no, we haven't -- I think it is, though, very important for us to kind of have some pressure here because it's pressure for all of us. It's a huge deal for us. I'm hoping -- I really felt like he's having such, I think, a great year, and I think he's having fun, and so I'm hoping that we get a good answer for us here."
