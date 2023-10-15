Truex fights back from pit strategy call that "killed us"
For most of Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. looked destined for another disappointing result in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
This time, however, Truex and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team were able to rally from a near-disastrous pit strategy decision to finish a respectable ninth.
Surprisingly, it’s the best finish so far in seven playoff races for the driver and team which won the 2023 regular season championship. His previous best finish was 17th at Texas.
Truex’s trouble Sunday started early in Stage 2, when his crew chief James Small elected to have Truex stay on the track and inherit the lead rather than pit during the stage break like the rest of the field did.
When the race restarted, Truex was able to stay up front but after a few laps, he began drifting back in the field as those cars on new tires drove by.
The results didn’t sit well with Truex, who got into several tense radio exchanges with Small.
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
In one, after Truex described his car as “(expletive) terrible,” Small replied: “Sorry. We completely (expletive) that up.”
Truex replied, “I almost didn’t listen to you, but I’m not really good at that.” To which Small replied, “Yeah, you should not have listened clearly. We have no idea what we’re doing.”
For much of the remainder of the race buried in the field, Truex had difficulty making up positions on the track. On restarts in particular, he would lose positions before eventually being able to reclaim them.
“It was just trying to figure out how to minimize the damage and hope that we could get a longer run. We did at the end, which was really helpful,” Truex said of his late-race rally. “I don’t know what we had going on.
“Restarting up front, we were pretty good, and then on the long runs, really good – I thought – probably a third-place car, but once we got back there – 16th, 18th whatever it was – it was just really bad on the restart. I would lose three, four, five spots every time.
“Then, once we got strung out and got going, I would pick them off and work our way forward, but then we would get another caution and I would lose a couple more.”
Truex picked up considerable ground in the last 30 laps which led to his ninth-place finish and remains in the top four of points, holding a tenuous two-point advantage over his teammate Christopher Bell.
Two races remain in the semifinal round of the playoffs with Kyle Larson claiming one of the four spots in the Championship 4 thanks to his win Sunday.
“It was an uphill battle, but luckily at the end, we were able to have a couple of better restarts and at least maintain, and then work our way forward from there,” Truex said.
“All-in-all, it was okay. The pit call, obviously, killed us in Stage 2.”
Related video
Bell on Vegas loss: "I feel like that was my moment"
Ryan Blaney disqualified from Las Vegas Cup race
Latest news
COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner
COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner COVID crisis a warning over 11th F1 team approval, says Steiner
Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia
Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia
Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll
Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll Aston Martin wants to "prove" F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll
Porsche retains Wehrlein and Da Costa to complete 2024 Formula E field
Porsche retains Wehrlein and Da Costa to complete 2024 Formula E field Porsche retains Wehrlein and Da Costa to complete 2024 Formula E field
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.