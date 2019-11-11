NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II / Interview

Why Truex raced 'old car' at Phoenix with 'half a team'

shares
comments
Why Truex raced 'old car' at Phoenix with 'half a team'
By:
Nov 11, 2019, 6:21 PM

While his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates spent Sunday’s race at Phoenix working to join the championship fight at Homestead, part of Martin Truex Jr.’s team was already preparing for the battle ahead.

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops

Martin Truex Jr. became the first driver locked into the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway with his victory at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway two weeks ago and his No. 19 Toyota team wasted no time in getting to work.

Truex has had solid finishes in the two races since his Martinsville win – both sixth-place finishes – but he didn’t lead a single lap at either Texas or Sunday at ISM Raceway.

Read Also:

Asked following Sunday’s race how beneficial the last two weeks have been to prepare for next Sunday’s title race, Truex said: “You know, for having half a team and an old car and not really working on it, I thought we had a second- or third-place car today, so that’s pretty good.”

So, what exactly did Truex mean by his comments?

As it turned out, a team spokesman confirmed to Motorsport.com that team sent car chief Blake Harris back to North Carolina on Saturday to continue work on its Homestead car. Also, another one of the team’s regular road crew members skipped the entire Phoenix race weekend altogether to remain in the shop and work on the Homestead car.

The older car comment alluded to his Phoenix car not being the most up-to-date car in the JGR fleet as more priority was put on his teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch needing to qualify for the Championship 4 in the Phoenix race.

Still, Truex was a contender for the win Sunday, getting an opportunity to challenge for the lead on a late-race restart.

“I know we’re ready for Homestead, and feeling really confident about that. We had a really strong car on the long runs (at Phoenix), we just would get killed on restarts there,” he said. “I was in a good spot on that last one to make a run at (Hamlin), and went down into (Turn) 1 and it just went straight. We fought that all day long, just took us too long to get going.

“Excited for Homestead, and can’t say enough about everybody back at JGR. To put three cars in the Championship 4 is pretty incredible.”

With Truex, Hamlin and Busch making up three of the four drivers competing for the series title this season, Truex said he wasn’t sure what it would be like racing his teammates for the championship.

“It’s going to be interesting for sure,” he said. “I feel like we’re here for a reason, and that’s because we all work together so well.

“Hopefully, we’ll do that the same this week and throughout the weekend next weekend and then Sunday let the best team win.”

Read Also:

Next article
Blaney gambles, but two-tire call "not enough" to advance

Previous article

Blaney gambles, but two-tire call "not enough" to advance

Next article

How can the racing be improved at Phoenix in 2020?

How can the racing be improved at Phoenix in 2020?
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix II
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

3h
3
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

Justin Haley earns shock Cup win in rain-shortened Daytona race

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement
NAS

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020
NAS

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NAS

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title
NAS

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year
NAS

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.