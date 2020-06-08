Truex comes up short at Atlanta but is "knocking on the door"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Next event in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta / Breaking news

Truex comes up short at Atlanta but is "knocking on the door"

shares
comments
Truex comes up short at Atlanta but is "knocking on the door"
By:
Jun 8, 2020, 4:11 PM

Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday finally got a taste of the dominant runs he has been known for the past several seasons.

Truex and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team have shown potential this season but had yet been unable to remain in contention for a win to the end of a race.

Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Truex showed dominant form early, winning the first two stages – his first stage victories of the 2020 season. Since the advent of stage racing in the 2017 season, Truex has earned more stage victories than any other driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Truex ended up losing the lead during pit stops between Stages 2 and 3 and was never able to get to race winner Kevin Harvick in the final stage, which went caution-free.

Read Also:

“We were really strong the first two stages, and I was really happy with the car, and we just got too tight there the start of Stage 3 and made some adjustments on the pit stop. It just wasn’t enough,” Truex said.

“I don’t know if the track changed or something changed in our car or what, but we’ll go back and figure it out, but way too tight the last two runs to be able to challenge, and ultimately it cost us third I guess the last 25, 30 laps of the race.

“I just tried to drive through the push and ended up just pretty much smoking the front tires off it, and I ended up losing second, so that was unfortunate. I figured with 20 or so to go I had to lay it all out on the line and see if I could do anything, and unfortunately come up short.”

Truex’s third-place finish was his first top-five of the season and just the second race this season in which he has led more than 60 laps.

He said he has felt good about the competitiveness of his team this year but said they have had difficulty “putting it all together.”

“I've been happy with our cars. I felt like we had a shot at winning the Southern 500, the Coke 600, a chance to win here,” he said. “We’ve been knocking on the door, we’ve just been – it just feels like it hasn’t been our season yet, but we’re right there.

“The guys are doing a great job, and our cars are fast, and we’ve got to put it all together one of these days coming soon.”

The series next competes Wednesday night at Martinsville (Va) Speedway, where Truex won last fall – his first career victory at the track.

“Martinsville has been a good track to us the past few seasons and being the defending winner there last time feels great, but it doesn’t guarantee anything,” he said.

“Different rules package, lower downforce this time around, and we’ll have to hopefully go there and have something that will work good off the trailer because again, no practice.”

Read Also:

Next article
Bubba Wallace says "I'm good" after scary post-race incident

Previous article

Bubba Wallace says "I'm good" after scary post-race incident
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Atlanta
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

2
NASCAR Cup

Rain threatens to halt NASCAR's return to action

3
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson "still pretty much" on path toward retirement

4
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: Dixon dominates, Rosenqvist crashes, Daly stars

5
IndyCar

Injured Bourdais happy to not be part of "bullshit" Texas race

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Truex comes up short at Atlanta but is "knocking on the door"
NAS

Truex comes up short at Atlanta but is "knocking on the door"

Bubba Wallace says "I'm good" after scary post-race incident
NAS

Bubba Wallace says "I'm good" after scary post-race incident

Harvick honors Dale Earnhardt with his third win at Atlanta
NAS

Harvick honors Dale Earnhardt with his third win at Atlanta

NASCAR holds moment of silence to address racial injustice
NAS

NASCAR holds moment of silence to address racial injustice

What time and channel is the Atlanta NASCAR race today?
NAS

What time and channel is the Atlanta NASCAR race today?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.