Truex bests Hamlin to win rain-delayed Martinsville Cup race

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville / Race report

Truex bests Hamlin to win rain-delayed Martinsville Cup race

By:

It took nearly two days but night racing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway helped make Martin Truex Jr. the first two-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

Race winner Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro
Race winner Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro
Race winner Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro

Only 42 of 500 laps were completed Saturday night before the remainder of the Cup race was postponed until Sunday afternoon.

But a late-race red-flag for a multi-car wreck pushed the race into the night and it was then that Truex’s No. 19 Toyota came to life.

Truex ran down his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin – who dominated much of the race – and passed him with 15 to go. He then held off late charge from Chase Elliott to secure his second win of the 2021 season.

 

“It was pretty incredible there at the end. James (Small, crew chief) and the guys really hung with me all day. We never could get quite where we wanted it," Truex said. "It started getting dark and she came to life. I can’t believe we won here again after not having the dominate car here today for sure. That was a lot of fun there racing at the end with Denny. We raced clean and we were able to come out on top.

"We try to race hard, race clean. He was making it difficult on me. I was loose coming off of the corners and his car got tight, so we kind of had opposite things going on and it made it difficult to pass, but we played nice and Coach (Joe Gibbs, team owner) will be happy. It will be a cordial meeting tomorrow.”

Asked about a third victory at Martinsville now, Truex said: "This is unbelievable. This place has become a playground for us, I guess. We didn’t have the best car all day, but we just kept working on it and never quit on it. This (car) came on at the end and that’s when it counts.

"There’s something about when the lights come on here, we’re really good. So, that was cool.”

The win is the 29th of his career and three of his four most recent Cup wins have come at Martinsville.

Hamlin, who led 276 laps, ended up third, William Byron was fourth and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, several lead-lap cars pit but Hamlin stayed out and inherited the lead. Ryan Blaney was first off pit road among those who pit.

On the restart on Lap 270, Hamlin led the way followed by Brad Keselowski, Byron, Reddick and Kurt Busch.

On Lap 277, Justin Haley spun in Turn 3 and 4 after cutting a tire to produce the seventh caution of the race. Only a handful of cars elected to pit.

Hamlin remained in the lead when the race restarted on Lap 283.

Cody Ware spun in Turn 2 on Lap 289 to bring out another caution. Most of the lead-lap cars decided to pit but Wallace remained on the track and inherited the lead. Hamlin was the first off pit road among those who pit.

Austin Dillon had to serve a one-lap penalty for pitting outside his pit box during the stops.

On the restart on Lap 297, Bubba Wallace was followed by Ryan Newman, Daniel Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chris Buescher.

Byron, on fresh tires, moved into second behind Wallace on Lap 311.

Byron finally was able to work his way around Wallace on Lap 315 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Kyle Busch spun around in Turn 2 on Lap 321 to bring out a caution. The lead-lap cars all pit with Hamlin the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 328, Hamlin was followed by Byron, Newman, Alex Bowman and Logano.

Anthony Alfredo spun in Turn 2 on Lap 330 to cause the 10th caution of the race. Hamlin continued to lead the way on the restart on Lap 337.

Keselowski spun in Turn 2 after contact with Suarez to bring out another caution. Cole Custer also got a piece of that incident.

 

The leaders remained on the track and Hamlin led the way on the restart on Lap 348 followed by Bowman and Byron.

One lap later, Newman spun in Turn 2 after several cars made contact to bring out the 12th caution. The leaders stayed on the track and Hamlin remained the leader on the restart on Lap 356.

Bowman was forced to pit under green with 134 laps to go for what he believed to be a loose wheel. He had been running as high as second.

Erik Jones spun and wrecked in Turn 2 on Lap 371 after contact from Ross Chastain and Keselowski.

Most of the lead-lap cars pit but Bell was among those who stayed on the track and inherited the lead. Hamlin was first off pit road among those who pit.

On the restart on Lap 378, Bell was followed by Chastain, Suarez, Hamlin and Logano.

Hamlin powered around Bell for the lead on Lap 383.

On Lap 386, Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher banged fenders off Turn 2 which triggered a multi-car crash that temporarily blocked the backstretch and brought out a red flag.

Among those also involved were Keselowski, Ryan Preece, Michael McDowell, Bowman, Suarez, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Matt DiBenedetto, Justin Haley and Cody Ware. Suarez’s car briefly caught fire in the incident.

 

Following a nearly 22-minute red flag to clean the track of debris, the race returned to caution. A handful of cars elected to pit.

On the restart on Lap 397, Hamlin led the way followed by Blaney, Logano, Elliott and Truex.

With 50 laps to go in the race, Hamlin maintained a small but steady lead over Blaney. Truex ran third, Elliott fourth and Larson ran fifth.

On Lap 452, Chase Briscoe spun and wrecked in Turn 3 which brought out the 15th caution of the race. All the lead-lap cars pit with Truex the first off pit road. Blaney was penalized for taking equipment out of the pit box and had to restart from the rear of the field.

When the race returned to green on Lap 459, Truex was followed by Hamlin, Larson, Elliott and Bell.

Shortly after the restart, Hamlin went to the outside of Truex and reclaimed the lead.

With 30 laps remaining, Hamlin held a small advantage over Truex while Elliott had moved into third.

With 15 to go, Truex went to the inside and got around Hamlin to retake the lead. Elliott and Hamlin remained in the hunt, however.

Stage 2

Blaney held off Hamlin in a two-lap shootout to the finish and completed a sweep of the Stage 1 and 2 wins.

Truex was third, Bowman fourth and Elliott rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap car pit with Blaney the first off pit road.

When the race returned to green on Lap 141, Blaney was followed by Hamlin, Truex and Larson.

Hamlin quickly got around Blaney on the restart to retake the lead.

On Lap 175, Blaney returned the favor and got back around Hamlin, using the inside lane to retake the lead.

With 60 laps remaining in the second stage, Blaney had built up a 1.5-second lead over Hamlin. Truex ran third, Bowman fourth and Larson fifth.

With 40 to go, Blaney had expanded his lead over Hamlin to more than 2 seconds.

On Lap 232, Bowman moved into third, behind Blaney and Hamlin as Truex dropped to fourth.

Ware appeared to blow a tire and wrecked in Turns 3 and 4 on Lap 241 to bring out a caution.

All the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Blaney once again the first off pit road. Logano was penalized for speeding on pit road during his stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.

The race returned to green on Lap 250 with Blaney out.

Newman and Matt DiBenedetto made contact on Lap 251 in Turns 1 and 2 to bring out another caution. The race returned to green on Lap 259 with Blaney still in command.

 

Stage 1

Blaney grabbed the lead shortly after the race restarted from its postponement and held off Hamlin to take the Stage 1 win, his second stage victory of the 2021 season.

Truex was third, Elliott was fourth and Larson rounded out the top-five.

Following a lengthy delay on Saturday night, NASCAR started the race although bad weather remained in the area.

Hamlin took an early lead from pole-sitter Logano and led the way until James Davison spun in Turn 4 on Lap 38, which brought out a caution. During the caution, the rain picked up and NASCAR ultimately postponed the remainder of the race following 42 completed laps.

The race returned to green on Lap 47 on Sunday afternoon with Hamlin out front followed by Blaney and Elliott.

On Lap 51, Kurt Busch spun off Turn 4 to bring out a caution after contact with Jones. The race returned to green on Lap 57 with Hamlin still out front.

On Lap 75, Blaney gave Hamlin a shove and got around him to take the lead for the first time in the race.

 

Suarez was forced to pit under green on Lap 84 after reporting a vibration and ended up having a loose right-front wheel.

With 30 laps remaining in the first stage, Blaney had built up a 1-second lead over Hamlin as Truex ran third and Elliott fourth.

Blaney’s lead over Hamlin ballooned to 1.8 seconds with 10 laps to go in the stage.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Laps Led Bonus
1 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 500 3:54'24.804   20  
2 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 500 3:54'26.776 1.972    
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 500 3:54'27.168 2.364 276  
4 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 500 3:54'29.788 4.984 9  
5 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 500 3:54'31.033 6.229    
6 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 500 3:54'31.532 6.728 6  
7 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 500 3:54'32.069 7.265 9  
8 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 500 3:54'32.397 7.593    
9 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 500 3:54'32.619 7.815    
10 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 500 3:54'32.987 8.183    
11 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 500 3:54'34.389 9.585 157  
12 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 500 3:54'38.584 13.780    
13 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 500 3:54'39.305 14.501    
14 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 500 3:54'39.934 15.130    
15 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 500 3:54'41.182 16.378    
16 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 500 3:54'42.181 17.377 23  
17 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 500 3:54'42.482 17.678    
18 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 500 3:54'42.674 17.870    
19 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 499 3:54'31.841 1 Lap    
20 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 499 3:54'45.594 1 Lap    
21 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 498 3:54'30.816 2 Laps    
22 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 494 3:54'35.916 6 Laps    
23 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 493 3:54'35.816 7 Laps    
24 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 493 3:54'41.673 7 Laps    
25 53 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 492 3:54'42.513 8 Laps    
26 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 492 3:54'46.027 8 Laps    
27 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 491 3:54'56.943 9 Laps    
28 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 490 3:54'33.821 10 Laps    
29 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 478 3:54'43.480 22 Laps    
30 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 403 3:18'41.925 97 Laps    
31 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 387 3:05'52.525 113 Laps    
32 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 386 3:04'34.513 114 Laps    
33 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 385 3:04'00.305 115 Laps    
34 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 384 3:04'51.203 116 Laps    
35 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 383 3:04'00.716 117 Laps    
36 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 382 3:04'00.164 118 Laps    
37 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 374 2:58'48.656 126 Laps    

 

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Previous article

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

3
NASCAR Cup

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

5
General

Former USAC President Dick King died

Latest news
Truex bests Hamlin to win rain-delayed Martinsville Cup race
Video Inside
NAS

Truex bests Hamlin to win rain-delayed Martinsville Cup race

25m
NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NAS

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

4h
Persistent rain postpones Martinsville Cup race until Sunday
Video Inside
NAS

Persistent rain postpones Martinsville Cup race until Sunday

22h
Keselowski "feels strong and optimistic" a win will come soon
NAS

Keselowski "feels strong and optimistic" a win will come soon

Apr 8, 2021
Darlington Next Gen test shows "the car respects the track"
Video Inside
NAS

Darlington Next Gen test shows "the car respects the track"

Apr 7, 2021
Latest videos
Truex Jr. becomes first multi-time winner of 2021 08:58:12
NASCAR Cup
26m

Truex Jr. becomes first multi-time winner of 2021

Final Laps: Truex grabs another clock at Martinsville Speedway 08:58:13
NASCAR Cup
26m

Final Laps: Truex grabs another clock at Martinsville Speedway

Hamlin off to ‘good start’ at Martinsville 08:57:32
NASCAR Cup
7h

Hamlin off to ‘good start’ at Martinsville

Rain moves NASCAR Cup Series race to Sunday at 4 p.m. on FS1 08:57:21
NASCAR Cup
7h

Rain moves NASCAR Cup Series race to Sunday at 4 p.m. on FS1

William Byron: Drivers have to ‘adapt’ with no Martinsville grass 08:56:48
NASCAR Cup
Apr 10, 2021

William Byron: Drivers have to ‘adapt’ with no Martinsville grass

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Persistent rain postpones Martinsville Cup race until Sunday Martinsville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Persistent rain postpones Martinsville Cup race until Sunday

Remainder of Martinsville Xfinity race postponed until Sunday Martinsville
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Remainder of Martinsville Xfinity race postponed until Sunday

Keselowski "feels strong and optimistic" a win will come soon
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Keselowski "feels strong and optimistic" a win will come soon

More from
Martin Truex Jr.
Truex surprises with dominant win in Bristol Truck dirt race Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck / Race report

Truex surprises with dominant win in Bristol Truck dirt race

Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Truex snaps winless streak, bests Logano at Phoenix

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1 Prime
General / Special feature

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Former USAC President Dick King died
General General / Obituary

Former USAC President Dick King died

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021
WEC WEC / Special feature

How sportscar ace Habsburg is speeding to save trees in 2021

Latest news

Truex bests Hamlin to win rain-delayed Martinsville Cup race
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Truex bests Hamlin to win rain-delayed Martinsville Cup race

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Persistent rain postpones Martinsville Cup race until Sunday
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Persistent rain postpones Martinsville Cup race until Sunday

Keselowski "feels strong and optimistic" a win will come soon
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Keselowski "feels strong and optimistic" a win will come soon

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.