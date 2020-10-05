NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II / Interview

Ty Dillon on his NASCAR future: "My time is not up here"

shares
comments
Ty Dillon on his NASCAR future: "My time is not up here"
By:

Even when it became clear Germain Racing would no longer exist after this season, driver Ty Dillon said his team all agreed they would battle to the end.

On Sunday, they collectively produced their best result in almost four seasons of working together.

As Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway entered into overtime, Dillon’s No. 13 Chevrolet was one of the few cars that had escaped relatively unscathed in a race full of big wrecks.

By the third overtime, Dillon had worked his way into fourth and as the final lap played out he found himself in a three-way battle for the lead with Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin ended up winning and DiBenedetto was assessed a penalty after the race, leaving Dillon with a career-best third-place finish.

Read Also:

“It feels great. I’m sure everyone is aware our team announced it’s selling and has been sold,” Dillon, 28, said. “We all promised each other when it was announced we would all give everything we had till the end.

“This was a statement for our team. I can’t thank everyone enough at Germain Racing … all the people that worked there that helped me throughout my four years here. I’m thankful for the opportunity and hopeful for the next opportunity.”

And what is that next opportunity?

Right now, Dillon doesn’t know.

He won nine races in ARCA and the 2011 season championship but similar results in NASCAR national series competition has been harder to come by.

Dillon finished a career-best second in the Truck Series standings in 2013 and has three series wins. He has one win in the Xfinity Series and finished a career-best third in the standings in 2015.

Dillon has spent most of his Cup career with Germain Racing, which has a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing but nowhere near the resources of the series’ top organizations. In 157 series starts, he has two top-five and six top-10 finishes.

Dillon said he “absolutely” wants to continue his NASCAR career in 2021.

“I feel like I am one of the top-level drivers in the Cup Series. I just need the correct opportunity,” he said “I’ve proved that I can do it. Just a matter of opportunity.

“I absolutely want to be in the Cup Series. I feel like in the right situation over the right time I can win races, be a championship contender. My time is not up here. I definitely have a lot to prove still.

“I feel like I’m starting to reach the pinnacle of myself physically and mentally as far as a Cup driver.”

Dillon said he has no ride as yet for 2021 and knows how important it is for a driver to be able to bring some sponsorship to a new ride.

“If I have to take an opportunity to go down to the Xfinity Series, try to win races there, reprove myself, I’ll absolutely take it,” he said.

“I’m a hungry driver right now. I want opportunity next year to continue to prove what I can do, start fresh.”

Related video

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"

Previous article

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega II
Drivers Ty Dillon
Teams Germain Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Haas: Not "ethical" to look to end Ferrari partnership now
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas: Not "ethical" to look to end Ferrari partnership now

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident
Video Inside
Kart Kart / Breaking news

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Kalitta and Toyota increase involvement
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

Kalitta and Toyota increase involvement

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

Hofmann Racing Releases Jimbo Ermalovich
NHRA NHRA / News

Hofmann Racing Releases Jimbo Ermalovich

Latest news

Ty Dillon on his NASCAR future: "My time is not up here"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Ty Dillon on his NASCAR future: "My time is not up here"

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"

NASCAR explains Talladega penalties, defends yellow line rule
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR explains Talladega penalties, defends yellow line rule

Hamlin wins at Talladega in chaotic triple OT finish
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Hamlin wins at Talladega in chaotic triple OT finish

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas: Not "ethical" to look to end Ferrari partnership now

1h
2
NASCAR Cup

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"

3
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

4
Kart

FIA launches investigation into "unacceptable" karting incident

5
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Latest news

Ty Dillon on his NASCAR future: "My time is not up here"
NAS

Ty Dillon on his NASCAR future: "My time is not up here"

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"
NAS

Matt DiBenedetto feels like "I'm always fighting for my life"

NASCAR explains Talladega penalties, defends yellow line rule
NAS

NASCAR explains Talladega penalties, defends yellow line rule

Hamlin wins at Talladega in chaotic triple OT finish
NAS

Hamlin wins at Talladega in chaotic triple OT finish

Big wrecks eliminate playoff drivers
NAS

Big wrecks eliminate playoff drivers

Latest videos

Almirola, Bowman wreck at front of pack at ‘Dega; ends No. 10’s day 02:31
NASCAR Cup
56m

Almirola, Bowman wreck at front of pack at ‘Dega; ends No. 10’s day

Kurt Busch after Talladega wreck: ‘One of the wildest rides I’ve ever been a part of’ 00:41
NASCAR Cup
57m

Kurt Busch after Talladega wreck: ‘One of the wildest rides I’ve ever been a part of’

Clint Bowyer turns page to Roval after wreck ends Talladega day 00:56
NASCAR Cup
58m

Clint Bowyer turns page to Roval after wreck ends Talladega day

Huge wreck in NASCAR Overtime at Talladega ends Kyle Busch’s day 03:04
NASCAR Cup
1h

Huge wreck in NASCAR Overtime at Talladega ends Kyle Busch’s day

Talladega finish for the ages; Hamlin wins in finish-line battle 02:34
NASCAR Cup
1h

Talladega finish for the ages; Hamlin wins in finish-line battle

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.