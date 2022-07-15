Ty Dillon and Petty GMS to part ways after 2022

Listen to this article

On Friday, both driver and team confirmed the split.

Dillon, 30, pilots the No. 42 Chevrolet as a teammate to Erik Jones, and joined the organization prior to the beginning of this year.

It has been a rough season for Dillon in his return to the Cup level, currently sitting 27th in the championship standings with no finish higher than tenth (Bristol Dirt).

A statement from the team read as follows: "Petty GMS and Ty Dillon have mutually agreed to part ways following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. We are appreciative of what Ty has done this year to help grow Petty GMS. As we continue the season, we remain focused on strong runs and getting the No. 42 Chevy Camaro to victory lane. We wish Ty all the best in the future."

Dillon released his own statement, echoing the words of the team: "I am grateful for the opportunity to drive the No. 42 for Petty GMS this year. However, at the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series season, we have mutually agreed to go our separate ways. I'm looking forward to what is next in the future."

The younger of the two Dillon brothers made his Cup debut back in 2014 and spent the majority of his 185 starts with the now defunct Germain Racing team. He has just two top-fives and seven top-tens during that time.

Before that, he won once in the Xfinity Series and also collected three Truck Series wins, all with Richard Childress Racing.

There is no indication yet on where Ty will end up in 2023 and who will replace him at Petty GMS.