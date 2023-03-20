Unwell Tyler Reddick grinds out second straight top-five
Tyler Reddick called it an “okay day” but considering how his day – and his season – started, it was an impressive performance.
Race day at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday got off to a rough start for Reddick, in his first season driving the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing.
He awoke with flu-like symptoms and his condition was so in doubt the team got Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek suited up and fitted in Reddick’s seat in case he was needed as a relief driver.
Once the race got underway, however, Reddick remained behind the wheel, likely determined to continue in part by the fact his car was fast enough to contend for the win.
Reddick found himself up front late in the race as Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano dueled for the win. He never led a lap but was in the mix for the win on the final lap and ended up with a fifth-place finish.
“We had Toyotas lined up there and I didn’t know if that was our move there with all three together or Christopher (Bell) was going to do it on his own,” Reddick said.
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Xfinity 10G Network Toyota Camry
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bell ended up giving Logano a push into the lead on the final lap and Logano – driving a Ford – captured his first win of the 2023 season.
“We’ll talk about it for sure. I don’t know, maybe if we all would have went, it would have worked out for one of us. I’m not really sure,” Reddick said. “It didn’t really work for one of us so it’s definitely something for us to think about so that one of us can win the race there.
“It’s a bummer that we let someone else get it done.”
Still, the strong finish was much needed for Reddick, who started the year wrecking out of the year’s first two races. He now has consecutive top-five finishes.
After the race, Keselowski said Reddick deserved better than a fifth-place finish for how he ran the final laps.
“There was definitely some hard work going on. Joey was doing Joey things. He was making the bottom (lane) work really good. For me, I appreciate his (Keselowski’s) comments there, he’s done a lot for me in my career in the past,” Reddick said.
“I was also at the same time trying to create an opportunity where all three – myself, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin could all break away and take advantage of momentum. It didn’t quite work out timing-wise as it needed to for that.
“All in all, it was an okay day.”
Related video
LaJoie says "our day is going to come" after career-best result
Hamlin: Toyotas need "more everything to get a little better"
Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas
Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas
Kurt Busch steps away from full-time NASCAR competition
Kurt Busch steps away from full-time NASCAR competition Kurt Busch steps away from full-time NASCAR competition
Bell wins Talladega Cup pole in eventful qualifying session
Bell wins Talladega Cup pole in eventful qualifying session Bell wins Talladega Cup pole in eventful qualifying session
Latest news
Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control
Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control
Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA
Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?
Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut
Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.