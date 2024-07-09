Veteran crew chief Rodney Childers to join Spire Motorsports in 2025

Childers, the winningest active crew chief in the Cup Series, signed a multi-year contract to lead Spire’s No. 7 Chevrolet team and driver Corey LaJoie starting in 2025.

The 48-year-old former driver currently serves as crew chief for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 Ford team with driver Josh Berry. SHR is closing its four-car operation at the end of the season and last week the Wood Brothers hired Berry to take over its No. 21 Ford beginning next year.

Ryan Sparks, who currently serves in a dual role as both Spire’s competition director and crew chief for LaJoie, will continue in its role as competition director after this season.

“There are decisions that professional racing teams make daily that take courage, require deep thought, and have some element of rolling the dice. To be clear, this wasn’t one of them,” said team co-owner Jeff Dickerson.

“Rodney is a hall-of-fame worthy, championship-winning crew chief with 40 wins. He is one of the best in the garage and when a guy like Rodney is available, it would be malpractice if we did anything but our absolute best to bring him into our growing organization.

“He will make us better the moment he walks into our shop, and we look forward to his contributions to our collective success.”

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Childers, 48, led Kevin Harvick to the 2014 Cup championship in their first season paired together at SHR. Prior to the over three dozen victories with Harvick, Childers also won with drivers David Reutimann and Brian Vickers.

Childers led Harvick to eight playoff appearances over 10 seasons including five trips (three consecutive) to the Championship 4 between 2014-2019.

“I think the biggest thing is seeing how Spire Motorsports has grown over the last couple of years,” said Childers. “They are investing in people, and that’s what makes a difference these days. We all buy the same chassis, bodies and parts. What makes a difference is the people.

“Spire continues to invest in the people within the team and they seek out good people to add depth to an already strong group. Corey is a veteran of the sport and I think we have a tremendous opportunity in front of us.

“Spire has been on my radar for the past year. I had quite a few guys from the No. 4 team go over there and they keep telling me how much they enjoy it, what the culture is like and how well everybody gets along. That started it from my side.”

Sparks, a native of Winston-Salem, N.C., has been paired with LaJoie since 2020. The two have earned three top-five and six top-10 finishes, including a fourth-place finish in this year’s Daytona 500.

“Our motto has been brick-by-brick for the last four years and this is another key component to building higher degrees of success,” said Sparks. “When you have the opportunity to bring in a championship-caliber crew chief like Rodney Childers, you have to capitalize.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the company and the bottom line is we’re all in this to put Spire Motorsports first.”