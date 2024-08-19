All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA
NASCAR Cup Michigan

VIDEO: LaJoie flips at Michigan in shocking airborne crash

For the second time this weekend, a car has gone upside down in a concerning trend at Michigan International Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Garner Trucking Chevrolet Camaro

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Garner Trucking Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Corey LaJoie was battling with Noah Gragson for position just inside the top-20 when it all went wrong during the final stage of Monday's NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway. He made contact with the left-rear of Gragson's car and spun to the inside apron, where in a shocking and unexpected outcome, the car immediately went airborne in a blowover crash. The car slid upside down, impacting the inside wall before continuing down the track. Once it transitioned from the asphalt to the infield grass, the car rolled multiple times.

"That's just about the way the year's gone," said LaJoie after being released from the infield care center. "We have a good car and I find a way to flip it upside down. Twice this year we've been upside down and I've never been upside down in my whole career. That's just how the year for our No. 7 team has been. 

 

LaJoie was in the middle of an intense battle for position with Gragson, saying "the No. 10 [Gragson] chopped me a couple of times."

LaJoie's No. 7 car also went up on its side and rolled across the line at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this year, but these sorts of high-flying incidents are not common at tracks smaller than superspeedways. Even still, Michigan remains one of the fastest tracks on the circuit.

"That was a ride, buddy," added LaJoie. "There were sparks and dirt and all sorts of stuff coming in. I just hate that our Camaro got a little dinged up. I think we had a top 10, top 12 car today and I hate we ended up on our roof."

He also thanked NASCAR for "safe cars" after walking away from the incident unscathed. All roof and hood flaps deployed, but it wasn't enough to prevent the airborne crash. The incident was eerily similar to a flip at the end of the NASCAR Xfinity race when Kyle Sieg crashed in the same spot.   

NASCAR will take LaJoie's car back to the R&D Center as they investigate the crash.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin

Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin
Rain forces postponement of Michigan Cup race after dramatic first stage

Rain forces postponement of Michigan Cup race after dramatic first stage

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Rain forces postponement of Michigan Cup race after dramatic first stage
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin

Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Hamlin "kicking myself" after his battle for the lead ends with a spin
Rain forces postponement of Michigan Cup race after dramatic first stage

Rain forces postponement of Michigan Cup race after dramatic first stage

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Rain forces postponement of Michigan Cup race after dramatic first stage
Buescher and Chastain are tied on points, aiming to escape playoff peril

Buescher and Chastain are tied on points, aiming to escape playoff peril

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Buescher and Chastain are tied on points, aiming to escape playoff peril
Power gives the bird, fuming at Penske teammate over restart pileup

Power gives the bird, fuming at Penske teammate over restart pileup

Indy IndyCar
Madison
Power gives the bird, fuming at Penske teammate over restart pileup

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA