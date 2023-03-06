Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas
It had been a difficult start to the 2023 season for 23XI Racing but Sunday’s race at Las Vegas offered a glimmer of hope of better days ahead.
Both of 23XI Racing’s fulltime drivers, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, had failed to finish either of the season’s first two races at Daytona and Auto Club Speedway.
Reddick had wrecked out of both races while Wallace wrecked out of Daytona and experienced an engine failure last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.
On Sunday, however, the tide began to turn.
Wallace, in his No. 23 Toyota, qualified 13th and ran in the top-10 much of the race. A late-race accident sent the race into a two-lap overtime.
With the help of a two-tire pit stop, Wallace was able to rally to fourth on the final lap of overtime, his best finish since he won at Kansas last fall.
“I will say that I hate two tires, it’s never worked for me. I’ve always been plowing tight. Bootie (Barker, crew chief) and the team did a great job and it fired off money there,” Wallace said. “I thought we were going to settle for sixth right before that caution came out and I think that’s about where we were all day.
“We have a lot of stuff to work on, but a good, solid day. Finally able to finish a race where we deserve.”
When the late race caution came out, Wallace said “the gloves were off.”
“You just have to go out there and fight and scrap,” he said. “Proud of our team to come home fourth. Just try to keep it going now.”
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Wallace said the struggles early in the season have proved a valuable experience. “Never stop fighting and never give up,” he said.
Reddick got off to a rough start this weekend when the team needed to replace the engine in his No. 45 Toyota and he did not participate in either practice or qualifying on Saturday.
Because of the engine change, Reddick had to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field but ran consistently throughout day and finished 15th.
Related video
Truex gambles big in Vegas, but comes up short of the win
Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start
Latest news
Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain
Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain
Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start
Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start
The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023
The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023 The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.