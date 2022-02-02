Tickets Subscribe
Truex thinks 2022 NASCAR Cup season will "change very rapidly"
NASCAR Cup / Los Angeles Clash Preview

Watch the L.A. Coliseum race track being built in 60 seconds

By:

NASCAR heads west to unofficially kick off the 2022 season with an exhibition race unlike anything ever seen in the sport before.

Listen to this article

A temporary, quarter-mile asphalt track has been built inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a 150-lap short track showdown this weekend. Caution laps will not count.

This is the first time 'The Clash' has been moved from Daytona International Speedway in its 40+ years of history.

Above, you can watch the complete construction of the race track in a sixty-second time lapse.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum track
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum track
1/6

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum track
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum track
2/6

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum track
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum track
3/6

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum track
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum track
4/6

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum track
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum track
5/6

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum track
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum track
6/6

Photo by: NASCAR Media

The race will feature all 36 chartered teams with 23 making the main event after single-car qualifying and a series of heat races/LCQs. It will serve as the unofficial racing debut of the Next Gen car and the first Cup race inside a multi-purpose stadium since a 1956 NCS event at Soldiers Field.

Ice Cube will perform a halftime show 75 laps into the main event with D.J. Skee performing during the caution breaks.

The race will be broadcasted by FOX and take place on Sunday, February 6th. 

Truex thinks 2022 NASCAR Cup season will "change very rapidly"
Truex thinks 2022 NASCAR Cup season will "change very rapidly"
