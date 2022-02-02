Watch the L.A. Coliseum race track being built in 60 seconds

Listen to this article

A temporary, quarter-mile asphalt track has been built inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a 150-lap short track showdown this weekend. Caution laps will not count.

This is the first time 'The Clash' has been moved from Daytona International Speedway in its 40+ years of history.

Above, you can watch the complete construction of the race track in a sixty-second time lapse.

The race will feature all 36 chartered teams with 23 making the main event after single-car qualifying and a series of heat races/LCQs. It will serve as the unofficial racing debut of the Next Gen car and the first Cup race inside a multi-purpose stadium since a 1956 NCS event at Soldiers Field.

Ice Cube will perform a halftime show 75 laps into the main event with D.J. Skee performing during the caution breaks.

The race will be broadcasted by FOX and take place on Sunday, February 6th.