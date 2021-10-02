What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Talladega

What time is the NASCAR race?

Denny Hamlin is safely in the Round of 8 with his victory at Las Vegas, but the other 11 playoff drivers will have to survive 500 miles at the Talladega Superspeedway where chaos is certain to ensue.

The Truck Series take the green flag first on Saturday at 1:14 p.m. EST, followed by the Xfinity Series at 4:50 p.m. EST.

But what about the Cup Series?

Race: YellaWood 500

YellaWood 500 Date: Sunday, October 3rd, 2021

Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 Start time: 1 p.m. EST.

1 p.m. EST. Location: Talladega Superspeedway

There will be a competition caution at Lap 25. Brad Keselowski is the most successful active driver at Talladega, winning there six teams, including in NASCAR's most recent visit to the superspeedway earlier this year.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

TV Channel: NBC (TSN in Canada)

NBC (TSN in Canada) Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)

Motor Racing Network (MRN) Green flag: 2:03 pm EST.

2:03 pm EST. Location: Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway Stages: 60-60-68 (188)

NASCAR Talladega Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Team 1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 4 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 6 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 8 Joey Logano Team Penske 9 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 10 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 11 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 12 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 13 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 14 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 15 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 17 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 18 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing 19 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 20 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 22 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 23 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing 24 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 25 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 26 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports 27 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 28 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 29 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 30 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports 31 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing 32 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 33 Justin Allgaier Spire Motorsports 34 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 35 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 36 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing 37 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing 38 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 39 David Starr Motorsports Business Management 40 Landon Cassill Gaunt Brothers Racing

