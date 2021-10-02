Tickets Subscribe
Alex Bowman: NASCAR Cup playoffs 'a little frustrating' so far
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Talladega

The Round of 12 heads to the unpredictable Talladega Superspeedway where just about anything can and will happen.

What time is the NASCAR race?

Denny Hamlin is safely in the Round of 8 with his victory at Las Vegas, but the other 11 playoff drivers will have to survive 500 miles at the Talladega Superspeedway where chaos is certain to ensue.

The Truck Series take the green flag first on Saturday at 1:14 p.m. EST, followed by the Xfinity Series at 4:50 p.m. EST.

But what about the Cup Series? 

  • Race: YellaWood 500
  • Date: Sunday, October 3rd, 2021
  • Start time: 1 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Talladega Superspeedway

There will be a competition caution at Lap 25. Brad Keselowski is the most successful active driver at Talladega, winning there six teams, including in NASCAR's most recent visit to the superspeedway earlier this year.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

  • TV Channel: NBC (TSN in Canada)
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
  • Green flag: 2:03 pm EST.
  • Location: Talladega Superspeedway
  • Stages: 60-60-68 (188)

NASCAR Talladega Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Team
1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
4 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports
6 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
8 Joey Logano Team Penske
9 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
10 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
11 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
12 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
13 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
14 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
15 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
17 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
18 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing
19 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing
20 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
22 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
23 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing
24 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
25 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
26 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports
27 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
28 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
29 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports
30 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports
31 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing
32 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
33 Justin Allgaier Spire Motorsports
34 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing
35 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
36 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing
37 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
38 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing
39 David Starr Motorsports Business Management
40 Landon Cassill Gaunt Brothers Racing

 

