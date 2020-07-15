What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of NASCAR's annual All-Star exhibition race will begin at 7 p.m. EST. with the Open race. The main event will immediately follow.

The All-Star Race will be split into four stages totaling 140 laps (55-35-35-15). The Open will be split into three stages (35-35-15) with the winner of each stage earning a place in the big show. Additionally, the winner of the Fan Vote will take the 20th and final spot on the grid.

Race: All-Star Race

All-Star Race Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Start time: 7 p.m. EST.

7 p.m. EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event. Jimmie Johnson holds the most wins of any driver with four, most recently in 2013.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. The race, normally run in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway was rescheduled following the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has been run at CMS every year with the exception of 1986 when it was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. drew pole position with Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman starting alongside.

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 7 p.m. EST.

7 p.m. EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

All-Star Race Starting Lineup Starting Position Driver No. Team 1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports 3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 4 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 10 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 12 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 13 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 14 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports 15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR All-Star Open Starting Lineup Starting Position Driver No. Team 1 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 2 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 3 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 5 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 6 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 7 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 8 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 9 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 12 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 13 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 14 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 15 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 16 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 17 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management 18 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing 19 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 20 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 21 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 22 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

NASCAR released more of their schedule last week, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time