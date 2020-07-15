NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Race 1 in
08 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
23 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
31 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
37 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
44 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
52 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
56 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
65 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
71 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
78 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
85 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
94 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
101 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
106 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
113 days
See full:
NASCAR Cup / All-Star / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?
Jul 15, 2020, 2:17 PM

The 37th running of NASCAR's All-Star Race will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of NASCAR's annual All-Star exhibition race will begin at 7 p.m. EST. with the Open race. The main event will immediately follow.

The All-Star Race will be split into four stages totaling 140 laps (55-35-35-15). The Open will be split into three stages (35-35-15) with the winner of each stage earning a place in the big show. Additionally, the winner of the Fan Vote will take the 20th and final spot on the grid.

  • Race: All-Star Race
  • Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020
  • Start time: 7 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event. Jimmie Johnson holds the most wins of any driver with four, most recently in 2013. 

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. The race, normally run in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway was rescheduled following the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has been run at CMS every year with the exception of 1986 when it was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. drew pole position with Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman starting alongside.

  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Streaming: Fox Sports Go
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Start time: 7 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

All-Star Race Starting Lineup

Starting Position Driver No. Team
1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
4 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
8 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
9 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
10 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
12 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
13 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
14 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
16 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing

NASCAR All-Star Open Starting Lineup

Starting Position Driver No. Team
1 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
2 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
3 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
5 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
6 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
7 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
8 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
9 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
12 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
13 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
14 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
15 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
16 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
17 Timmy Hill  66 Motorsports Business Management
18 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
19 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
20 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
21 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
22 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

NASCAR released more of their schedule last week, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NETWORK START (ET)
Sunday, July 12 Kentucky Cup 400 mi FS1 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Bristol Cup (All-Star Open) TBA FS1 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Bristol Cup (All-Star Race) TBA FS1 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Gander Trucks 250 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19 Texas Cup 501 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23 Kansas Cup 400 mi NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 7 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2 New Hampshire Cup 318 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
